Hundreds of people are still crowded between the border with Mexico and the United States. The implementation of title 42 has already finished and contrary to what many believe, it does not become an open door measure for migration.

(Also read: Shocking images: migrants cross the US border after the start of Title 8)

The famous title 8 continues to be implemented, regulations that have “harsher consequences” as insisted by the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. With this section, the asylum process is stricter, for which applicants must use a mobile application, it is CBP One.

Our director, @ErikaGuevaraRis on the US-Mexico border as part of a delegation from @haitianbridgewitnessing the end of Title 42. Thousands of asylum seekers camped here are gripped by fear, anxiety and… pic.twitter.com/ja1yONjiEC — Amnesty International Americas (@AmnistiaOnline) May 12, 2023



How does it work?

To request asylum, applicants must use CBP One and thus be able to show up at the point of entry and start the process.

The first thing they should do is request and schedule an appointment through of the mobile application that is available for Android and IOS.



(Read also: Before the end of Title 42, US authorities have detained 2,500 migrants)

-Make the registration and send the request. An appointment confirmation notification will arrive and the applicant has 23 hours to confirm.

-In order to apply for asylum, the migrant must be in Mexican territory, specifically in the center or north of the country.

-When making the application and confirming the registration, the applicant migrant must go to a US point of entry.

Rejection of Amnesty International

For Amnesty International, the implementation of This modality supposes a violation of the right to request asylum.

​

“The mandatory use of CBP One conditions entry and access to asylum upon showing up at a port of entry with a prior appointment, what is only feasible for some people“, said Erika Guevara-Rosas, director of Amnesty International for the Americas.

“While technological innovations could provide safer transit and more orderly border processes, programs like CBP One cannot be used as the exclusive means of entry into the United States to seek international protection,” said Guevara-Rosas, who is at the border. monitoring the situation.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO

Uncertainty and chaos: this is the end of Title 42 on the US-Mexico border

This is the family reunification plan for Colombians announced by the United States