How to request an appointment in Social Security for each procedure

At present, the digitalization of public services has allowed to expedite numerous administrative procedures, avoiding unnecessary displacements and reducing waiting times. Social Security, as a key body in the management of benefits and subsidies in Spain, has implemented various systems to request an appointment before going to its offices.

How to request and understand your Social Security Life Report

However, many citizens do not know the different options available and the specific procedures that must be followed to obtain an appointment, which can generate confusion and delays in attention.

Request a previous appointment It is a fundamental step for those who need to manage procedures related to pensions, temporary disability, maternity or paternity, among others. In order to guarantee efficient care, the National Social Security Institute (INSS) has enabled several channels so that users can access this service in a simple and fast way.

From the possibility of making the application online to the option to call telephone service numbers, there are multiple ways to get an appointment without major complications.

PREVIOUS APPLICATION APPOINTMENT

Citizens can call the numbers 91 541 25 30 or 901 10 65 70. It is advisable to have the DNI or NIE and the postal code at the time of the call. Once the appointment is obtained, the system will provide a locator, necessary to modify or cancel the appointment if necessary.

Internet prior appointment request

There are two modalities to obtain an online appointment:

With the digital certificate Users can identify digitally and complete the corresponding electronic form.

Without the digital certificate It is possible to request an appointment without the need for digital or permanent certificate. In this case, the reason for the appointment must be indicated, as well as the province and the center where you want to be attended. Having the hand postal code speeds up this process.

In addition to face -to -face attention, INSS offers telematic channels to carry out various procedures:

Citizen Attention to other consultations

For specific information on the minimum vital income, the free number 900 20 22 22, available from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This service provides general details about the provision, as well as particular information on the state of the files and benefits already recognized. It is important to highlight that in this issue previous appointments are not managed.

For General consultationsthe INSS has the numbers 901 16 65 65 and 915 42 11 76, operations from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Although previous appointments are not assigned in these phones, they offer information on requirements, requests, documentation and procedures necessary to access or maintain benefits.

How to register a beneficiary in Social Security and how to change it from one holder to another



Requesting a previous appointment in Social Security is a simple procedure that can be done in various ways according to the citizen’s needs. The possibility of managing procedures by phone, internet or even telematic way without the need to go to an office to save time and avoid unnecessary waiting.