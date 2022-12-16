In the coming months, the electricity bill will most likely only go up, due to the arrival of the intense cold. Turning on the heating in houses is the biggest energy expense at this time of year, and can be up to 71% of the bill. It is a scary percentage with the prices that energy is having, although we can always try to keep the heat inside the home with some tricks.

For example, the OCU estimates that the correct insulation of windows can reduce electricity costs by up to 20%. In some cases, if general technical isolation is achieved, the percentage can even reach 60%. Achieving this involves improving the energy efficiency of the home, a matter that the Recovery Plan wants to deal with with a series of aids that you can take advantage of.

One of them is intended to change the windows of your habitual residence. The aid is planned to subsidize half of the investment, taking into account the budget and the work, and is divided into two types: direct subsidy and tax deductions.

The first is a program for energy rehabilitation actions, the responsibility of the autonomous communities, and consists of non-refundable aid that can be up to 3,000 euros and can represent up to 40% of the investment, which must be greater than 1,000 euros. . To request it, several documents are required: application form, document accrediting ownership or rental of the home, energy efficiency certificate before and after the performance, description of the windows, budget, photos of the facade, registration and others.

Regarding tax deductions in Income Tax, you can reach 20% of the investment up to a maximum of 5,000 euros, so the reduction would be one thousand euros. To opt for it, an Energy Efficiency Certificate must be accredited before and after the works, as well as proof of the reform. Requests will be processed in order of arrival and, in the Region of Murcia, they can be requested until July 31, 2024.