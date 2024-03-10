Retirement from work is an important stage in the life of any worker, and in Mexico, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) offers two types of pensions for those who reach retirement: the pension for Unemployment at an Advanced Age and the pension for Old Age.

Then in Debate We will break down step by step how a worker can request these pensionsfocusing on the requirements, the digital and in-person processand some practical tips to avoid inconveniences during the process.

Introduction to IMSS Pensions:

The IMSS offers two main types of pensions based on age: the pension Unemployment at an advanced agefor those workers who turn 60 years old, and the old age pension, for those who reach 65 years of age.

These pensions not only represent a right acquired by the years of work and contributionsbut also economic security in the retirement stage.

How to request a pension for Unemployment or Old Age in the IMSS? / Debate

Application Requirements:

Before starting any procedure, it is essential to know the specific requirements:

For Late Age Unemployment, the worker must be at least 60 years old and for the Old Age pension, 65 years old. It is necessary to be registered with the Mandatory Social Security Regime. Depending on the regime under which it was contributed, the minimum weeks of contributions vary: 500 weeks for the 1973 regime and 825 weeks for the 1997 regime in 2024, gradually increasing until reaching 1,000 weeks in 2031.

Digital Application Process: My Digital Pension:

The IMSS has simplified the application process through the online service “My Digital Pension”. The steps to follow are:

Registration and Validation : The worker must enter the platform, register their personal information and validate it. Consultation of Beneficiaries and Quoted Weeks : It is vital to ensure that the beneficiary information and the weeks contributed are correct. If discrepancies are found, the corresponding clarification processes must be initiated. Pension Estimation : The platform will provide an estimate of the pension amount.

In-Person Process:

Although the beginning of the process can be digital, the completion is necessarily in person:

Documentation and Application : The worker must go to the corresponding Family Medicine Unit, present the required documentation and sign the application. Resolution and Payment: Finally, the pension resolution will be received and the payment start date will be informed.

How to request a pension for Unemployment or Old Age in the IMSS? Step by step guide / Freepik

Practical tips:

Verify Data : Before starting the process, it is advisable to use the IMSS digital services to verify that all personal data and quoted weeks are correct.

: Before starting the process, it is advisable to use the IMSS digital services to verify that all personal data and quoted weeks are correct. Full documentation : Make sure you have all the necessary documentation before attending the in-person appointment.

: Make sure you have all the necessary documentation before attending the in-person appointment. Service Hours: Remember that My Digital Pension is available from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Applying for a pension at the Mexican Social Security Institute is a process that requires preparation and attention to details.

With the right steps and a clear understanding of the requirements and procedures, workers can navigate this process with greater confidence and efficiency, ensuring a smooth transition into retirement.