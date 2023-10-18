After a rather hot start to autumn in almost all of Spain, it seems that the weather is finally beginning to feel more in line with the time of year in which we find ourselves. Temperatures have dropped in general terms and the rains are already making themselves felt in various parts of the country.

Furthermore, the forecast for the next few days is that rainfall will increase and that the cold will gradually reach most parts of the peninsula. Rain, although necessary due to the levels of drought that have been occurring for several years, can be uncomfortable for some people’s daily lives and even create some dangerous environments if it rains very intensely.

An example of this happens when we are on the road behind the wheel of a vehicle. Although current cars are more than prepared to be used in the rain, the truth is that this means that we have to to take precautions. Some of them would be to reduce speed due to slippery ground, the risk of aquaplaning or skidding in curves, turning on the lights to be more visible or using the windshield wipers correctly to have better vision.

Even so, the risk of suffering an accident or a scare usually increases compared to when we drive without rain. Among some of the discomforts that can occur due to precipitation, there is one common to almost anyone: the accumulation of water in the mirrors and, therefore, loss of visibility.

That is why, at ABC, we facilitate a very useful trick to prevent water from staying on these mirrors that help us so much behind the wheel. The video has been published on TikTok in a compilation of tricks that can be useful to anyone in their daily life.

@andrelifehack 1. Oh, by the way, here’s a cool car life hack for you: try smearing your windows with toothpaste, I think it can work great for a long time! Plus, there’s this clever method — rubbing the windows with a raw potato. Amazing, right? 2. Oh! And here’s another interesting trick, but there’s a little catch: it doesn’t work with every pen. So check first before you go off to surprise your friends, otherwise, it might not work out! 3. And here’s yet another life hack, tested in practice: if you want to “revive” a carrot, it really works, it becomes like brand new! By the way, they say it also works with cucumbers, but I haven’t tried it yet. If you have any experience with this, share in the comments, really curious! Don’t forget to hit the like button if you enjoyed the video, and subscribe to stay updated on new life hacks! ♬ оригинальный звук – This is hack

As shown in the first images, the trick is very simple: it consists of Apply dry toothpaste to the glass, then dry it with a cloth. until there are no remains and that’s it, you will have a perfect water repellent so as not to lose visibility on rainy days. A cheap, fast, simple and very useful tip, since thanks to it we will gain a lot of safety on the road, especially at this time when rain is expected to increase.