Today there is the possibility of renting an electric car with one of the main electricity suppliers: Enel X. With Enel Carsthe company launches a super offer in “a single solution” which provides for the 36-month long-term rental of an electric vehicle starting from €299 per month (with a down payment of €3,000), plus various promotions with the addition of the dedicated light offer. Let’s see which cars you can choose!

Car rental with Enel X

Is in the launched asuper advantageous offer: this is a “package” that includes, in addition to the rental of the electric vehicle – starting from €299 per month and a down payment of €3,000 -, with the addition of the dedicated electricity offer, also an annual recharge of up to 8,000 km and the Wallbox. The latter allows you to recharge your vehicle at your home on loan and completely free of charge.

Wallbox enel X

Switching to electric mobility therefore means benefiting from long-term leasing with Arval Service Lease Italia SpA, which includes:

There ordinary and extra-ordinary maintenance .

. L’ RCA insurance .

. There fire cover, theft and other damages (including fines, 24-hour assistance and roadside assistance).

The offer in question is called “Super Awesome Car“, and in addition to what is listed above, this “package” includes up to 8,000 km of annual charging by virtue of the special promotion dedicated to electricity. How does it work? Basically, you don’t pay for electricity for 3 hours a day (specifically from 00:00 to 03:00) up to 1,700 kWh per year. Therefore, the charging station connected to the Waybox allows you to program the charging.

The Waybox is installed directly at your home on free loan following a personalized inspection.

The Auto Enel X proposal

With a monthly payment it is possible to have a new electric vehicle with 100,000 kilometers and a wide range of mobility-related services, the rental conditions are chosen by the buyer himself (prepayment amount and rental period).

In summary, as mentioned above, all the rentals offered by Is in the X include: services relating to fire, theft and other damage coverage (including fines, 24-hour assistance and roadside assistance), ordinary and extraordinary maintenance and RCA insurance, and are valid on all the following four-wheeled proposals: Enel X:

Fiat 500 electric with an advance payment of €3,000 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €299 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €519 (VAT included).

with an advance payment of €3,000 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €299 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €519 (VAT included). Smart #1 with an advance payment of €7,500 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €299 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €599 (VAT included).

with an advance payment of €7,500 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €299 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €599 (VAT included). Smart #3 with an advance payment of €8,500 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €299 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €559 (VAT included).

with an advance payment of €8,500 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €299 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €559 (VAT included). Tesla Model 3 RWD with an advance payment of €6,000 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €499 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €749 (VAT included).

with an advance payment of €6,000 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €499 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €749 (VAT included). Tesla Model Y RWD with an advance payment of €6,000 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €549 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €819 (VAT included).

with an advance payment of €6,000 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €549 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €819 (VAT included). Tesla Model 3 Long Range with an advance payment of €6,000 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €859 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €859 (VAT included).

with an advance payment of €6,000 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €859 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €859 (VAT included). Tesla Model Y Long Range with an advance payment of €6,000 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €905 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €905 (VAT included).

with an advance payment of €6,000 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €905 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €905 (VAT included). Tesla Model Y Performancewith an advance payment of €6,000 per month, includes: price per month for 36 months €999 (VAT included), or price per month for 36 months, without incentives €999 (VAT included).

For those who do not have a garage or box

For those who do not have a box or garage available, It is possible to recharge the electric vehicle at one of the over 45,000 public charging stations and sign up for the offer to take advantage of the Enel X Way Srl City rate at €42 instead of €49 (VAT included).

NB These conditions are valid until 31 July 2024.

Smart offer detail #3

Offer of long term rental Arval Service Lease Italia SpA a socio unico for smart #3 with a duration of 36 months and 100,000 km €299 VAT included per month with a down payment of €8,500 VAT

included, including ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, RCA insurance coverage, theft, fire and additional damage with penalties, 24-hour roadside assistance.

Offer calculated on the basis of the contribution of €6,000 resulting from the application of state incentives without scrapping constraints, based on the ECOBONUS MOBILITY DPCM 20 May 2024 art. 2 co.1 lett. a) and subsequent amendments and applicable legislation, subject to the availability of the fund for the purchase of low-emission vehicles allocated for 2024, verifiable on ECOBONUS MISE

Subject to approval by Arval Service Lease Italia SpA, Arval reserves the right to install, at its own expense, location tracking devices (using satellite technology, radio frequencies and similar).

Dedicated electricity offer Super Formidabile Luce from Enel Energia reserved for customers with a 2G remote-read meter capable of detecting measurement data based on quarter-hourly curves and with a long-term rental contract with Arval: CCV prices €32/POD/month, energy component: €0.00/kWh from 0:00 to 3:00 up to 1,700 kWh per year and €0.151/kWh in other hours (including network losses), in the event of exceeding the threshold of 1,700 kWh per year the price of the energy component is €0.151/kWh.

These prices are locked for 12 months. Other cost components as defined by the CTE. Prices excluding VAT and taxes. Monthly bonus on the bill of €20 from the first month of supply until delivery of the electric car, for a maximum of 6 months.

Enel Energia Waybox on free loan, with installation within 30 meters included, for Super Formidabile Luce customers. In case of withdrawal from the electricity contract, the customer will have to pay the uninstallation cost or the residual cost of the Waybox. All conditions valid until 07/31/2024.

Who is Enel?

Enel SpA (abbreviation for National Electricity Agency) is a Italian multinational and one of the world’s leading operators in the electricity and gas sector.

Founded in Italy in 1962, Enel currently has over 85 million customers in nearly 30 countries across five continents. The company has established itself as the world’s leading independent renewable energy operator, with an installed capacity of over 93 GW, and owns the world’s largest distribution network with over 3,900 km of extra-high voltage lines.

Furthermore, Enel aims to become the world’s first zero-emission energy company by 2040The company is also active in the fight against climate change and participates in the Science-Based Targets project, which aims to reduce the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.