Sharjah Police General Command has published, through its digital platforms, the mechanism for renewing vehicle ownership via the Ministry of Interior’s MOI UAE application, in order to facilitate customers to complete their vehicle renewal procedures in a smooth and simple manner.

Sharjah Police stated that customers can log in to the Ministry of Interior application after entering the username and password, clicking on the “Services List” icon, and then selecting the “Vehicle Ownership Renewal” service.

She stated that after that, the customer selects the vehicle whose ownership he wishes to renew, adds an address to deliver the vehicle ownership, and then completes the payment process.

She pointed out that the fee for renewing the ownership of a light vehicle is 350 dirhams, in addition to 15 dirhams for delivery fees, so that the total is 365 dirhams for the transaction.

For its part, the Ministry of Interior confirmed, via its official website, that it is required to present the original ID (only for senior citizens and people of determination) to renew ownership, noting that the service requires vehicle insurance, vehicle inspection, and payment of traffic violations.

The Ministry of Interior has set the service completion fees for all types of vehicles in dirhams as follows:

Federal fees:

Private light vehicle 350

Light public vehicle 350

Shipping (3) tons private 400

Shipping (3) General 650

Special light mechanical device 500

General light mechanical device 700

Shipping less than (12 tons) private 400

Shipping less than (12 tons) general 650

Shipping more than (12 tons) private 800

Shipping more than (12 tons) public 1000

Heavy Duty Mechanical Equipment 800

200 motorcycle

General heavy mechanical device 1000

Private bus less than (27) passengers 300

Public bus less than (27) passengers 400

Private bus for more than (27) passengers 60