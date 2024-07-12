In United States Driving without a license is considered a crime. But there are states where this violation is more serious. This is the case of Florida where you could even go to jail for this situation. For this reasondo not take risks and process your permit, these are the steps you must follow.

According to the criteria of

Typically a driver’s license in the state of Florida is valid for eight years. However, you should consider that Currently, a process of renewing these documents is underway to transform them into the Real ID.which will be mandatory from 2025 in order to, for example, take domestic flights, if you do not have other official identification documents such as your passport.

To carry out the renewal process, or to apply for your driver’s license for the first time in Florida, You must request an appointment at a Service Center up to 18 months before its expiration date.

You just have to keep in mind that You will not be eligible to receive your driver’s license if you have a pending court date. related to a traffic violation or if for any reason it was suspended, revoked or cancelled.

If you are not in a situation like the above, You can carry out the renewal process online, although the option only applies to US citizens.

If you are going to complete the procedure in person, then identify the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Office closest to your home and go there, preferably with an appointment. For the process you will need:

Your current license.

Pass a vision test.

Provide documents proving your legal residence in Florida.

If you drive without a license in Florida you will be penalized. Photo:Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Share

Real ID will soon be mandatory

If you are going to carry out the renewal procedure or Requesting your driver’s license in Florida Please note that this must meet the new security criteria, if so, you will find a star in the upper right corner of the document.

This type of document It will be mandatory if you want to take a domestic flight from May 2025also if you plan to enter any federal facility.

It is also important to mention that In the case of Florida, it is necessary to be a citizen or resident to obtain a driver’s license. Undocumented immigrants cannot obtain such documents and, if they are caught driving, they will receive heavy penalties that could even mean a year in prison.