To carry out the renewal process, or to apply for your driver’s license for the first time in Florida, You must request an appointment at a Service Center up to 18 months before its expiration date.
You just have to keep in mind that You will not be eligible to receive your driver’s license if you have a pending court date. related to a traffic violation or if for any reason it was suspended, revoked or cancelled.
If you are not in a situation like the above, You can carry out the renewal process online, although the option only applies to US citizens.
If you are going to complete the procedure in person, then identify the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Office closest to your home and go there, preferably with an appointment. For the process you will need:
- Your current license.
- Pass a vision test.
- Provide documents proving your legal residence in Florida.
Real ID will soon be mandatory
If you are going to carry out the renewal procedure or Requesting your driver’s license in Florida Please note that this must meet the new security criteria, if so, you will find a star in the upper right corner of the document.
This type of document It will be mandatory if you want to take a domestic flight from May 2025also if you plan to enter any federal facility.
It is also important to mention that In the case of Florida, it is necessary to be a citizen or resident to obtain a driver’s license. Undocumented immigrants cannot obtain such documents and, if they are caught driving, they will receive heavy penalties that could even mean a year in prison.
