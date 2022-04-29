Mexico.- Did you know that you can remove your personal information from searches of Google? This way your data will be safer.

Google may remove personally identifiable information (PII) that has the potential to create significant risks such as identity theft, financial fraud, harmful direct contact, or targeted harm such as doxing (revealing a person’s data online), which occurs when personal information is used for malicious purposes .

According to the Google articlewith the following steps you can request the removal of that type of content from Google Search results.

Requirements for removing personally identifiable information

For Google to consider removing the contentthis should include some of the following types of information:

Sensitive identification numbers issued by Governments (such as the US social security number, the Argentine Tax Identification Code, the Brazilian natural persons registry, the Korean resident registration number, the identity card of China resident, etc.)

Bank account numbers

credit card numbers

handwritten signature images

Images of identification documents

Private, official and restricted access personal records, such as medical records

Personal contact information (physical addresses, phone numbers and email addresses)

Sensitive access credentials

Requirements to remove doxing content

For Google to consider removing doxing contentyou must meet these two requirements.

Your contact information should appear. It must include the following:

Explicit or Implicit Threats

Explicit or implicit encouragement of other users to harm or harass you

How to request that personal information be removed from Google Search

You or your authorized representative may submit a request to remove links to content from Google Search results. Any authorized representative must explain how they have authority to act on your behalf.

Important: Google will only review URLs that you or your authorized representative send in the form.

What happens after you submit the deletion request

You will receive an automatic confirmation by email to let you know that we received the request.

Google will review your request. Each application is evaluated based on factors, including the requirements listed above.

If necessary, Google will collect more information. In some cases, you may be asked for more information. If the request doesn’t include enough information for Google to evaluate, such as missing URLs, Google will share specific instructions and ask you to resubmit.

You will receive a notification of any action taken.

If Google detects that submitted URLs fall within the scope of our policy, they will be removed from all searches or only removed from search results that include the complainant’s name or other provided identifiers, such as pseudonyms.

If the request does not meet the removal requirements, Google will include a brief explanation. If your application is denied and you later find additional materials to support your case, you can resubmit.

