The cleaning can be somewhat tedious when we don’t find ways to remove food remains of our tapers. Likewise, one of the most annoying stains, and even if we clean it several times it remains on the interior surfaces, is that of fried tomato or tomato sauce, taking into account that it is one of the most used dressings, since it saves us when making some quick brown with tomato for school, university or work.

You may wonder why stains from tapers are more difficult to remove than from a plate. This is because their airtight structure, which makes it possible to preserve food for longer, is also what causes stains to remain. stuck for a long time. Even if we scrub with great force and hot water, It’s a challenge to get everything out. and that our taper remains spotless. However, there are inexpensive ways that will not help the process.

The two infallible tricks

The first step is to have a paper napkin, detergent and plenty of water on hand. In this way we place the detergent on the napkin, put it in the container or taper and begin to stir. This technique can be apply for 1-2 minutes until it is clean.

When dealing with more difficult or stubborn stains, there is another method that uses vinegar as the main ingredient. For this technique, first we mix this ingredient with hot water and pour it into the taper. for three hours.





Both methods are practical and easy to implement with materials available in most homes. Depending on the level of soiling, the most appropriate technique can be chosen to ensure that the containers are spotless and ready for their next use. So we can save time and consume our food in more optimal conditions.

