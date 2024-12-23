How to remove tomato stains from the container: seven effective tricks

You never thought that storing your leftover spaghetti could turn into a real nightmare the next day. The container where you kept them has been soaked in tomato sauce, with stains that refuse to disappear. You don’t have to live forever with yellowish and orange containers after filling them with certain foods. You don’t need to rub incessantly either. Tomato stains can be persistent, but you can make them disappear. The same goes for other stains, such as paprika and grease. With a few simple tricks, you can refill your containers with whatever you want, without fear of spending hours cleaning them in the sink.

To make coffee and infusions or to cook faster: how to choose the right kettle

First of all, you should keep in mind that when it comes to removing tomato stains from the container, you are fighting a battle against time. Most of the tips in this article require you to let the containers sit with different cleaning agents. The good thing is that it will require little involvement on your part.

Napkin, water and dish soap





The quintessential trick on social media to remove tomato stains from the container is also the most effective. We recommend that, first of all, you check that your container has a completely airtight seal. To put it into practice you only need water, a napkin or kitchen paper; and dish soap, the same one you usually use to wash your dishes by hand. It is recommended that it specifically indicate that it has degreasing power, but more traditional soaps also work perfectly:

First of all, you should put a few drops of detergent on the napkin or kitchen paper. Remember that a few drops usually go a long way, so you don’t need to waste anything. Then, place the napkin or kitchen paper inside the container. Put the container under the tap and pour water inside. One or two fingers should be enough. Finally, close the container tightly and shake it. Make sure the seal is airtight, so your entire kitchen doesn’t get wet due to water leaks. After shaking for a while, the container should be clean. If you think the stain will be persistent, let the mixture sit for a while. Unravel the napkin and scrub it normally Repeat all the steps as many times as necessary.

Remove tomato stains from the container with vinegar

If the tomato stains on your container are difficult to remove, vinegar can be your best ally. It is a substance that can work well as a degreaser, in addition to being effective in eliminating bad odor. To put it into practice you will only need hot water from your kitchen tap and vinegar:

Mix equal parts hot water and vinegar in the container. The temperature reached by the water from your kitchen tap is sufficient. You must fill the container completely with this mixture. Close the lid and let it rest for a few hours. Over time, the tomato fat should disappear easily if you scrub your container regularly. Remember to repeat all the steps if the stain persists.

So that this cleaning method does not become burdensome, we recommend that, for example, you fill the container with vinegar and water at one meal and scrub it with the dishes at the next.

Remove tomato stains from the container with baking soda





Another way to remove tomato stains from your container is by using baking soda. Like vinegar, it is a very effective agent when it comes to eliminating bad odors, and it gets rid of grease very well. As an added bonus, you won’t need to use very hot water to put this trick into practice, it just needs to be warm:

Neither baking soda nor ammonia: the definitive trick to remove carpet stains in minutes



Mix warm water and a teaspoon of baking soda in your container. Scrub with the scouring pad as you would normally. The baking soda should exfoliate the stain. Let it rest for a while. If your container is dishwasher safe, we recommend that you wash it soaked in this mixture with the rest of your dishes. Otherwise, scrub it by hand as you would normally. The container should be shiny. Otherwise, repeat the process.

How to prevent tomato stains from becoming embedded in the container





Before your containers end up with tomato stains that are impossible to remove, there are some methods you can put into practice to prevent it. These tricks can save you a lot of time and make stains less of a concern for you: