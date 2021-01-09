The storm Filomena is leaving the roads of all Spain collapsed and almost impassable with the amount of snow and ice that has formed on the asphalt. But also on top of the cars, fully covered. In order to use them, requires spending time to remove the layers of snow or ice, because if you do not follow the correct steps, the consequences can be worsesuch as broken or scratched glass.

Therefore, when cleaning the windshield and defrosting it, You must use two instruments that are the most recommended: the scraper and an antifreeze liquid. Must spread the liquid over the glass and scratch little by little with the scraper, made of plastic, so as not to scratch the car.

If your car has heated windows, with a built-in system for this type of occasion, the most normal thing is that pressing the button the water melts and do not need to do anything else. However, it also depends on the strength of it, since the current snowfall is being stronger than expected.

Councils of the General Directorate of Traffic From this body they have communicated a series of steps to follow to do it the right way: Connect the heating to maximum and direct the air coming out of the fan towards the windshield but be careful because a sudden change in temperature could crack the glass.

Scratch the ice, as mentioned before, with an instrument that does not scratch, and then operate the windscreen wiper, already with heat inside and a lot of melted ice.

Two ways to avoid

You won’t be the first or the last that comes to mind, but there are two ways of trying to remove the ice and snow of the moon, the windshield and the rest of the car that should not be taken into account. For example, hot water. You should never use it because the windshield is a thin and fragile sheet of glass glued to two layers of plastic and glass. If the glass is frozen, when pouring the hot water the thermal shock is such that it is the same as hammering it.

Another homemade form that has become very widespread is salt, something that is commonly used to remove ice from roads. For the glass it does not work, it does not defrost, it melts the ice very slowly and it works more to prevent frostbite from occurring. Above, It can scratch the windshield and is corrosive to the sheet metal of the vehicle.

Recommended products

With respect to antifreeze fluids, you can choose the SONAX windshield antifreeze and fluid (on amazon for 17.99 euros), for the Sisbrill windshield de-icer (for 8.95 euros on amazon) or Hot Ice by Ma-Fra (for 11.20 euros on amazon).

To scrape the ice, a good option is the Lewonpo ice scraper and snow brush (for 7.99 euros on amazon) or the Kärcher cordless ice scraper (at 44.99 euros on amazon). Finally, you can put a sturdy protector on top, such as Tevlaphee magnetic protector (for 18.99 euros in Amazon).