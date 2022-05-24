Sui alloy wheels and on the bodywork, but also on the car windows, over time they settle ferrous contamination. There are different types of contamination; in general, we can define them as everything that we cannot remove with a normal detergent. Often the contaminations, at first glance, are not visible. Still, they can be found on rims, bodywork and even car windows.

In this guide we show you how to recognize a decontamination and how to use the right product to eliminate the ferrous residues from alloy wheels or from the car body.

What is ferrous contamination on the car

Contaminations can be of various origins and we can summarize them in minerals, calcium, iron and limestone. The iron particles created by the friction that develops on the tracks of a railroad or a tram or issued by factories they are extremely volatile and all cars are prone to this type of dirt.

Ferrous contamination damages the car body

Normal detergents do not act on this contamination and are unable to dissolve the dirt. This is why it is essential to have a decontaminant specific for ferrous contamination.

How to recognize ferrous contamination on rims and bodywork

On the rims, ferrous contamination is easily identifiable; for example, after cleaning with a specific product if some remains between the spokes and on the rim channel dirt anchored and gods black dots or dark brown.

On the bodywork, if the contamination is deep, the color of the car will appear turned off and in the case of white cars, even after washing, you can see some small brown dots dark.

Once every 3 car washes it is recommended to use a product against ferrous residues

If, on the other hand, after washing the car it seems to have no dark spots and the contamination is not visible, I invite you to give it a try: get some municipalities disposable glovesof those used at the gas station or for shopping: wear them and gently “caress” the bodywork: you can easily perceive the surface rough to the touch: it is contamination.

What product to use to remove ferrous residues from the car

“Iron Remover” of the line Maniac Line by Ma-Fra is the ideal product for removing iron oxide contamination, such as stubbornly anchored brake dust and iron particles created by friction on the tracks of a railway or tram and by industrial and road or road pollution. worksite.

“Iron Remover” it is part of the Mafra Maniac Line

The advice is to use Iron Remover when the bodywork results dull or rough to the touch and when the rims are still present after washing dots or dark spots. For proper cleaning, Iron Remover should be used on the bodywork 1 time every 3 car washes.

How to remove ferrous residues on alloy wheels

In decontamination try to dispense “Iron Remover” pure on the rim and leave it to act for about 3/4 minutes. Its innovative formula is characterized by a particular marker that reacts with the ferrous contaminating particles present on the rim, dissolving them.

As it acts it assumes the characteristic purplish color which dissolves and at the same time deeply degreases the treated surface. Help yourself with one brush or paintbrush to remove the most stubborn dirt, especially between the spokes and in the most difficult to reach interstices. Then proceed to rim rinse with plenty of water and dry with a microfiber cloth.

Use a brush with soft bristles to apply the product

For a maintenance decontaminating action, use the product diluted 1: 1 (1 part of product and 1 part of water) once every three washes.

How to remove ferrous residues on the bodywork

When decontaminating the body, wash and dry the car. Dispense the product in the shade e never on a hot surface, evenly at a distance of about 40 cm. Leave the product to act for approx 3/5 minutesthen rinse with water.

How Iron Remover from Mafra’s Maniac Line works VIDEO

Iron Remover, how to use it

For cleaning rims, when should Iron Remover be used and when a dedicated cleaner? Use Wheel & Tire Cleaner with each wash e Iron Remover 1 time every 3. In fact, unlike dirt, ferrous contaminations accumulate over time, turning off the brilliance of the surface.

Iron Remover can be used before applying one wax or protective? Yes, this operation must always be performed before applying a wax or protective as it promotes adhesion.

While it acts, Iron Remover takes on its characteristic purplish color

What do you need for this operation? A soft bristle brush to spread the product evenly and, through the mechanical action, to increase the penetrating action and therefore the effectiveness on anchored dirt and a water pipe.

At the end of the treatment the rim becomes shiny again

Because you can’t also use it on unpainted calipers? Because the unpainted calipers are made in cast iron, an alloy of iron and lead. The product acts on the iron and therefore could blacken the pliers. Therefore, care must be taken when dispensing near the brake caliper.

How to wash your car well, Maniac Line training

Maniac Line is the Ma-Fra line designed for true car care enthusiasts, for a detailing with professional performance within everyone’s reach. The constantly evolving line is currently made up of 14 productsfor cleaning and treating exteriors and interiors.

Maniac Line by Ma-Fra is not only a line of super professional products, but also a real school to learn how to wash the car correctly.

With theManiac Line trainingit is possible to become a true detailing expert. Each course covers a specific topic of car care: Prewash, Decontamination, Washing, Polishing and Protection, Finishing, Leather, Textile and Carpet Cleaning, Plastic Protection and Glass Cleaning. Maniac Line courses are availableon line.

