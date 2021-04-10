They affect more women than men and the first signs begin to be observed from the age of 40. The pigmentation disorders, especially those of the face, neck, neckline and hands, our “letters of introduction”, are a reality that affects aesthetically, but the care of these areas is even more important from the point of view of the Health.

There are many types of spots, since Sun spots or from acne until white spots, brown and even black, and the causes and solutions are specific depending on the dermatological diagnosis, the skin type and the genetic characteristics of the person suffering from them.

But then,how to remove blemishes on face?

Apart from the face, the neck is another area where spots also appear.

How to remove blemishes on the face

“Stains, both those on the face and any other part of the body, cannot be removed indiscriminately. Each one must be evaluated in a specific way. Depending on the case, the treatment can include depigmenting creams and low complexity practices such as peels, microdermabrasions and intense pulsed light up to the use of more sophisticated lasers. But these methods cannot be applied in isolation, what gives better results is the right combination of them “, explains Dr. Lilian Demarchi, dermatologist and member of the Argentine Society of Dermatology (SAD).

The expert, in addition, is strict in stating that: “The younger the macula, the faster and more effective the treatment will be. If it is not controlled in time, it can remain for years.”

For this reason, in the presence of white spots, acne spots, sun spots or hyperpigmented – brown or black – it is essential to consult a professional to know the origin and look for the solution as soon as possible since currently there are a few resources to reduce them and even remove them.

It is also important to know that although peels and the lasers They are great allies -many times supported with creams-, all these treatments must be carried out in winter, when the skin is no longer exposed to the effects of the sun.

The skin and the summer. Using sunscreen is key to preventing blemishes on your face.

Put off the black spots or from dark brown color -like melasmas and lentigos- it takes time, from 6 months to a year, until they disappear, especially if they are on the face.

“In this case, they are treated with peelings and lasers, but the use of medications or corticosteroids may also be indicated, so it is essential to monitor a professional,” says dermatologist Agustina Vilaeschague, a member of the SAD.

These same methods are used to remove acne spots, which intensify when patients touch their face and the affected area becomes inflamed, leaving dark spots as a consequence.

“In the case of acne, in addition, the sun is procomedogenic. Which means that exposure to the sun’s rays will make the face stain even more. Those macules take time to go away, so before any aesthetic solution it is essential to treat acne in activity and always use sunscreen “, adds Vilasechague.

When should you become aware of the importance of taking care of your face and what are the warning symptoms? The origin of a large number of stains is the skin aging, the metabolic deterioration and the Genetic heritageAlthough external agents such as solar radiation, environmental pollution, eating habits, the consumption of alcoholic beverages, tobacco and even stress must also be considered.

Dr. Demarchi indicates that we must be attentive to signs such as dehydration, the presence of expression lines and the appearance of small brown spots, not only on the face but also on the neck, décolleté or hands.

“The cellular aging that produces the spots is irreversible, but if the appropriate treatment is carried out, its progress can be delayed and even its visible signs improve,” he adds.

The pathologies that stain the skin have increasingly effective treatments.

Both specialists place special emphasis on the importance of protecting oneself from the sun since they assure that many spots are the consequence of photo damage accumulated over time, that is, to prolonged, progressive and chronic exposure, without proper care.

Even the white spots -whose appearance can respond to a disease such as vitiligo, where the immune system damages healthy cells by mistake- can also appear as a consequence of depigmentation due to excessive sun exposure: the cell that causes the color ages and stops the production of pigment called melanin. Therefore, the possibility of remove white spots it will depend on a correct medical evaluation of its origin.

And in the case of dark spots, although sometimes they are due to other causes – pregnancy, hormonal disorders, contraceptive treatments – the truth is that contact with the sun worsens the situation even more and, over the years, the possibility of remove them it will be a more difficult task.