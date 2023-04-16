Sunday, April 16, 2023, 10:04

















There is no greater nuisance than having to think about an outfit for a special occasion for weeks and accidentally staining it with the lipstick you are wearing. If you have time and a dryer, you can treat the stain, schedule a quick wash and wear your favorite garment. Even if you decide to change your clothes, it is important that you address this oversight as soon as possible to prevent the stain from becoming more established and making it more difficult to get rid of.

To remove any stain, it is not convenient to leave it without further ado until after days or weeks you do the laundry. This advice becomes stricter if you have soiled a white garment with your foundation, blush or carmine. It is also important to know what type of product you can use in each fabric because a mistake can end your clothes. Not all stains should be treated the same, but in any case it is better to take care of it as soon as possible.

Tricks to remove lipstick stains



Before getting down to work, it is recommended that you remove the excess lipstick without rubbing with a clean cloth so that the stain does not spread. Removing the lipstick stain will not be difficult at all if you apply these tricks afterwards.

– 96 degree alcohol. This product to disinfect a wound can be used to remove the lipstick stain. Look in your first aid kit for alcohol and pour it on the stain. Then add liquid soap and rub gently until it disappears. Finally, you must wash the garment in the washing machine and program a short cycle or wash it by hand if you prefer.

– Hairspray. Another trick to remove lipstick from clothes is to use this product to fix the hair. Add the spray lacquer and dish soap and scrub with a toothbrush. Then wash the garment as usual and the stain will be gone.

With these two tricks you won’t have to invest money if you have alcohol and hairspray at home and not a lot of time either. After putting mabos remedies into practice, there will be no trace of the lipstick stain and you will be able to put your garment back on.