A kiss that is too intense, a gesture of excitement, a message that testifies to the moment of passion. For some, the seal of a new conquest or, as psychology will explain, neither more nor less than a symbol of possession. The truth is that pacifier, Hickey or suck, as they say, leaves a mark. But, how to remove a hickey or pacifier from the neck, is the question that many ask.

That personal signature – and sometimes not consensual – that is imprinted on the skin when a strong suction is made with the mouth, is nothing more than a bruise. A hematoma that science calls ecchymosis and that will take several days, and even weeks, to disappear. Even more so if it is in the neck, one of the most vulnerable areas of the body.

The effect will be the same as that of a strong blow: small blood vessels break and bleeding occurs that accumulates under the skin forming a spot. It will first be red (hemoglobin), then black, purple, and green (hemoglobin breaks down), and finally yellow (predominantly bilirubin). In short, with the fait accompli and the need to hide it, how to remove a hickey or pacifier from the neck.

Strong suction with the mouth on delicate areas such as the neck causes bruising.

How to remove hickeys and hickeys fast

Annoying the next day from where you look at him in front of the mirror, there are however homemade recipes to “hide” his uncomfortable presence without having to resort to a turtleneck sweater, a T-shirt, a handkerchief or a scarf. These are some resources for quick remove hickeys and hickeys:

1) Massage

It can be done several times a day. With two fingers soaked in baby oil or almond oil, around the area, lightly – not energetically – and without applying pressure to the hematoma. Perform in a circular way in one direction and, after a few minutes, massage in the opposite direction to promote blood circulation and prevent too much blood from accumulating.

2) Ice

Help the brand disappear faster. Apply to the area for the first two or three days for periods of 15 minutes – with interruptions of the same time – both to reduce inflammation and to constrict blood vessels. Ice cubes should be wrapped in a cloth to avoid discomfort or skin burns.

3) Warm cloths

Two or three days after the bruise appears, apply a gauze with lukewarm water (not hot) pressing gently to help reduce the discoloration and increase peripheral blood circulation to the area of ​​damaged tissue. It can be repeated several times a day.

4) Mint tea

Applying ice the first 2 or 3 days helps the mark disappear faster.

Helps reduce inflammation and stimulates blood circulation by alternating hot and cold. Place the tea bag – it is important that it is mint – in hot water and, once warm, place it for a few minutes on the pacifier. Then, store the tea bag in the freezer and repeat the action on the area of ​​the Hickey.

5) Vitamin K

Its consumption can contribute in the coagulation process so that the mark disappears faster. It is found in foods like broccoli, spinach, parsley, and chard.

6) Arnica

This ointment is commonly used to heal bruises. Apply to the hickey area with a gentle massage two or three times a day. You can also resort to an anti-hemorrhoidal cream as it is anti-inflammatory and will help to reduce the color until it disappears.

7) Toothpaste

With a very soft bristle brush, massage the area so that the blood flows, the clots disperse and new blood circulates. Mint toothpaste also helps blood vessels to dilate since menthol is stimulating.

8) Sun exposure

When the hickey already looks yellowish, expose yourself to the sun for 10 or 15 minutes (avoid the hours of maximum radiation and rays). The sun breaks down bilirubin, which is the substance that gives the skin that yellow tone.