No matter how faithful you are about maintaining your vehicle, you can find that some parts just need replacing after some time. One of these parts is the fan clutch, which turns the fan on and off depending on the engine’s temperature. Engine vibration, temperature fluctuations and extensive usage cause wear to your fan clutch, causing it to lock up, impact your engine output and make loud noises. This is how you can change this component.

Your first task includes gathering your tools. You will need a Loaner fan clutch wench to make the process easier. You also need an adjustable wrench, socket set, pliers and a screwdriver. A fan clutch removal tool is also helpful. Don’t forget your safety gear, including eye protection and gloves.

Loosen the Fan Clutch Nut

Turn off the engine and make sure it is cold before you begin. Open your hood and locate the fan clutch. You will find it behind the radiator and near the water pump. Take a few moments to figure out how the fan clutch connects to your engine. You should also identify the clutch components. You can write down notes or make a diagram if this will help.

Then, remove the plastic cover on the fan, also called a shroud. You will need a socket set or screwdriver to remove the screws and clips. The fan also has a clutch nut in the center. You need to turn this nut counterclockwise to remove it. However, do not remove it completely.

Use the Fan Clutch Wench

Take your fan clutch removal tool and place it under the water pump pulley in the slots designated for it. Hold the water pump pulley securely as you insert the tool. Continue to turn the nut counterclockwise to free the fan clutch from the water pump. Then, pull it out of the engine. Disconnect any hoses and wires as necessary and the fan clutch aside.

Clean and Inspect the Clutch Components

You need to inspect the fan clutch and its components. Determine if they are in good working order, and figure out what components you need to replace. Look for wear and damage. Check the blades and the water pump as well as the areas around these components. Clean all these components.

Purchase any parts or the whole fan clutch assembly if necessary and prepare to reinstall it.

Reassemble and Test

Use the AC clutch remover and installer to reinstall the fan clutch. You will reverse the actions you completed to remove the clutch. Start by connecting the wires and hoses back onto the fan clutch. Then, insert the removal tool and tighten the nut as you hold up the water pump pulley. Next, tighten the nut completely and reinstall the shroud. Review your owner’s manual for proper installation and configuration. Test your fan clutch.

Make sure you have the right parts, e.g., a 2005 f250 fan clutch for a Ford F250 truck from 2005. If you feel overwhelmed or haven’t worked on a vehicle previously, ask for help to protect you and your car.