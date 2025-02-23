The Crassula ovata, better known as the plant or the jade tree, It belongs to the family of succulents. It is one of the most used and appreciated plants within the world of Feng Shui since it is related to money and friendship. It is believed that its currency -shaped circular leaves attract good fortune and that its perennial nature symbolizes the Resilience, vitality and longevity.

Although it is considered a resistant and strength plant, it can also lose the brightness when cultivating it inside. You have to know how to identify the most common symptoms they suffer Jade plants to prevent it from deteriorating and nourishing it properly trying to maintain its fullness and purity.

There are several aspects that indicate that the Jade plant is not in the right conditions, and you have to pay attention. Some of them are yellowish, brown or wrinkled leavesfall of the leaves, broken or detached branches, soft stems, lack of growth or the presence of a kind of White fluff caused by parasites.

Woman taking care of a Jade plant | Istock

The presence of fallen or wrinkled leaves can mean that the plant is dehydratedso you have to take measures to solve it. The best option is to put water in a wide bowl and enter the pot with the jade inside. Let stand over time enough to completely absorb water Until the earth on the top is wet.

The lack of light It can also be a negative element for this plant. This is because it is a type of flora originally from South Africa, an optimal place with warm and luminous conditions. The lack of sunlight can lead to slow growth, so it is important locate it in a sunny place But without abusing since it could be burned.