In nutrition and health, issues related to women have been on the rise for some time. We can see it on social networks where a multitude of accounts dedicated exclusively to it have emerged. also books, podcast and presence in the media, as well as specific training dedicated to professionals.

Nothing to object to, everything that makes visible things that only happen to us is good news. This interest also has a star theme involved: the period, the hormonal fluctuations that it entails and their relationship with habits. We are going from those topics being taboo or something to be ashamed of or hiding to being topics cool.

It is said that right now the theme “woman” is a niche, that it sells and that you have to take advantage of it. a niche 50% of the population, a niche, they say. Blessed niche, normal that we are crazy to catch it.

The truth is that it has managed to make “women’s” problems visible, that is, second-class. Topics such as endometriosis and its difficulty in diagnosis and treatment, polycystic ovary syndrome, adenomyosis or dysmenorrhea have gained presence and are talked about much more. They have even reached politics and are considering whether to legislate a specific medical leave for women with painful rules.

The same thing that should be considered is also to improve the diagnosis and treatment of women who suffer disabling pain several days a month and not consider it inevitable, which is resolved in most cases with a “take some ibuprofen” or prescribe the pill. And dedicating a budget to research, but the general approach, including the gender perspective, is already demanding.

As in every health issue that reaches visibility, also in this one there are attempts to make money at all costs. Miraculous diets, healing supplements, gurus that will end your problem… and this one lends itself to all of this.

There are no ‘miracle’ foods

The message in this sense must be clear: there are no foods or diets that, consumed on the days in which pain is suffered, will relieve it in a remarkable way. In any case, it is eating patterns maintained over time that achieve these possible improvements, not punctual consumption.

Therefore, the multitude of publications that recommend a series of foods to consume during the period to reduce pain or discomfort are nothing more than clickbait.

We do know that a healthy diet (you know, rich in fruits and vegetables, with healthy fats and few ultra-processed foods), a good rest, an active life and not smoking or drinking alcohol are habits that are related to less period pain. But it is that leading a healthy life is generally related to less risk, or less impact of practically any health problem, so we can not call that advice for period pain, but advice for a healthy life in any sex and age that will have a positive impact on the overall health of the person.

Are there dietary patterns?

If we start to review the scientific literature in relation to diet and dysmenorrhea (this is what painful periods are called) we see that most studies indicate that research on the subject is scarce, variable and with scattered and inconclusive results. . Which is still striking when we talk about a problem that affects so many people, until we remember the patriarchy and the surprise passes.

However, we are going to mention the Mediterranean diet, above all because we have published in Nutrients a native studio in this regard that reviews the adherence to typical foods from the south of Spain among 311 students of health careers in Huelva and its relationship with menstrual pain and other aspects of the rule. Those who had less adherence to the Mediterranean pattern presented longer cycles, while the consumption of more than two servings of fruit per day and regular olive oil was associated with less dysmenorrhea.

The result that women who ate more than one serving of legumes a week presented more menstrual pain is surprising. The same authors point to other studies where the opposite occurs, but they do not offer an explanation in this regard. Perhaps it would have been a good idea to delve into how these legumes were eaten, which in Spain are often accompanied by chorizo ​​and other red and processed meats. More when a previous study of the same researchers points out that the risk of dysmenorrhea is greater in students who eat meat than in those who do not, considering that consumption as a risk factor.

Speaking of meat, it is obligatory to mention a clinical trial from Georgetown University that compared in a group of 33 women parameters of two menstrual cycles following a low-fat vegetarian diet and two other cycles taking a placebo supplement and following their usual diet. During the diet phase, menstrual pain decreased in duration and intensity and increased blood concentration of SHBG (sex hormone binding globulin), which helps maintain the body’s hormonal balance.

Will your period pain get better if you become a vegetarian? Well, no, but we do know that it will not get worse.

Adapt the diet to the menstrual cycle?

Another vein are the publications that indicate what type of food and amounts we should eat in each phase of the cycle. This type of planning is totally unnecessary and only adds pressure on women.

It is totally true that there are metabolic differences in different phases of the cycle that affect, for example, the management of carbohydrates, appetite or energy. But it is much more effective to recommend a healthy diet throughout the cycle and let the woman’s appetite guide the variations in intake, rather than adding extra control to the already complicated task of eating healthy in an environment as inauspicious as the current one.

There are very specific cases in which making this dietary adaptation in a conscious and calculated way can make notable differences, such as elite athletes in whom a medal may depend on minimal factors, and it may also help her optimize your workouts.

In most women it is completely unnecessary, although it is interesting to know these processes and can help us understand the variations that occur throughout the cycle.

Can supplements help?

The recommendation and sale of supplements is another mine. To find out whether or not there are effective nutritional supplements for period pain, we have a Cochrane review which includes 27 randomized controlled trials in just over three thousand women. The conclusion is that there is no consistent evidence to support the effectiveness of any supplement, although some obtained positive results, but of very low quality and effectiveness, and they are the ones that should continue to be investigated. That group included fenugreek, ginger, valerian, zataria, zinc sulfate, fish oil, and vitamin B1.

The Cochrane review is from 2016 and subsequently there have been more studies examining the effectiveness of some of these supplements such as fish oil (or omega-3), calcium or vitamin B1 with somewhat more encouraging results, but without being the panacea in any case.

However, it seems that we can say that a diet whose fat intake comes from healthy sources and emphasizes the consumption of omega-3 can improve inflammation and menstrual pain. What we mentioned above is repeated: this advice is identical to that of healthy eating for the general population without further ado.

What works in nutrition?

It is shocking that in the face of pain that affects more or less than 70% of women (there are no very precise data on the prevalence of dysmenorrhea), that is disabling in many of them several times a year and that responds to a process that half of the population goes through for about 40 years of their lives, we can hardly give any specific advice beyond reinforcing a healthy lifestyle.

And if that’s not enough, take an ibuprofen or be prescribed the pill.

You can read about how medicine has excluded women from a large part of the efforts focused on improving population health in the latest book by Carme Valls-Llobet Invisible women for medicine, from the publishing house Captain Swing. It will help you understand how it could be that there are women who take 10 years to get a diagnosis of endometriosis, for example.

Lucia Martinez Arguelles (@dimequecomes), is a dietician-nutritionist, master in nutrigenomics and personalized nutrition. She directs the Aleris Center and is the author of several books and the blog www.dimequecomes.com.

