In the fall, many people often have joint problems. They hurt, ache, bend badly. How to alleviate arthrosis? What is cell therapy? How is a heel spur treated? These and other questions of our readers during the direct line “FACTS” answered orthopedist-traumatologist of the surgical department of the Consultative and Diagnostic Center of the Desniansky District of Kiev, Candidate of Medical Sciences Dmitry Yarovoy…

“Sometimes the patient complains that the big toe is numb and is surprised when we order an MRI of the back”

* – Hello, Dmitry Mikhailovich! Irina from Kiev worries you. Three years ago I fell unsuccessfully, MRI showed a crack in the sacrum. The treatment worked, but the pain often reminds of itself when I bend over slightly. What to do?

– Perhaps you have nerve roots at the level of the lumbosacral spine. They merge to form the sciatic nerve. I advise you to repeat the MRI of this part of the spine. Then treatment can be prescribed.

– Sometimes the pain “shoots” in the big toe.

– This is a typical complaint, because in this part of the spine the nerves begin that innervate the legs, right down to the toes. It happens that a patient complains that his finger is numb, and when I say that an MRI of the back needs to be done, he is surprised: “My finger hurts, and you are examining your back …”

– Inna, from Kiev. My neighbor has had pain in her knees for a long time due to arthrosis, and a few years ago Baker’s cyst began to bother her. Can it make your knees worse?

– Yes. It is necessary to treat both the cyst and its cause (in this case, arthrosis). Baker’s cyst often accompanies degenerative diseases of the knee joint. From a large and painful cyst, using a puncture, we remove the liquid and inject the medicine into the cavity. They reduce inflammation and reduce the size of the cyst or remove it altogether. The puncture is performed under the control of ultrasound, because the cyst often contains various inclusions. When treatment is ineffective, we suggest surgical removal of the cyst.

See also: How to get rid of knee pain: doctor’s advice

* – Hello! This is Galina Ivanovna. I live in Kiev, I work as a therapist. On August 20, she fell and hit her right knee hard. After the X-ray, the doctor said that there was no fracture, prescribed treatment. But the pain still remains, especially when I go down the steps. Do I need an additional examination?

– Yes. Radiography excludes pathology of only bone tissue, and you can suspect damage to structures that are not visible on an x-ray – cartilage, menisci, capsules or joint ligaments. To determine the damage, an MRI without contrast should be done.

* – Peter Sergeevich, 87 years old, from the Izmail district of the Odessa region. Because of arthrosis, my knees have been sore for seven years. When I bend, they crack like that. He was treated several times, but doctors prescribe only painkillers. What other drugs can you use?

– You have chronic long-term inflammation, which is difficult to relieve with a short course of anti-inflammatory drugs. It is necessary to determine the cause of the inflammation (cartilage, meniscus, ligaments are affected), and for this, examine the joint, make an X-ray, CT or MRI, and exclude rheumatic problems. Then the prescribed treatment should help.

– I’m worried about Evgenia Petrovna from the town of Romny, Sumy region, 63 years old. I have arthrosis of the knee joint, and it hurts a lot. Why?

– Pain is a universal ‘signaling’ that indicates inflammation. It is also manifested by edema, dysfunction, redness, and an increase in local temperature.

See also: The joint can hurt and collapse due to a long-standing injury that a person has already forgotten about – doctor

– The doctor prescribed injections of hyaluronic acid. Will it help?

– It will be seen two to three weeks after the procedure. We often begin treatment for arthrosis with hyaluronic acid. We try to use the one that is injected once, high molecular weight. It dissolves slowly, and the effect lasts six to twelve months. To improve the accuracy of the procedure, we often administer the drug under ultrasound guidance.

Five signs of joint inflammation Pain. Edema. Redness. Elevated local temperature. Functional impairment.

“With cell therapy, joint replacement surgery can often be delayed for several years.”

*- “DATA”? This is Marina from Belaya Tserkov. Mom (she is 71 years old) has a lot of pain in her knees. Diagnosis – arthrosis of the knee joints of the third degree. She does not agree to joint replacement surgery. What to do?

– You can try plasma therapy (PRP) – injecting your own platelet-rich plasma into the joint. It contains anti-inflammatory and growth factors. The famous surgeon Valentin Voino-Yasenetsky (known as St. Luke) began to use the patient’s own blood in treatment. He tried to treat the wounds received during the Russian-Japanese war with the soldiers.

The introduction of stem cells from one’s own adipose tissue or bone marrow into the joint is also effective. I use adipose tissue more often – it is less traumatic, and there are 500 times more stem cells per gram of tissue than in bone marrow.

Read also: “My knee joint was healed using a” cocktail “from my own stem cells and blood plasma”

– What are these cells?

– If we compare a stem cell with an infant who in the future will choose the profession of a doctor, plumber, lawyer, then the stem cell is also at the stage where it can specialize in cartilage or any other connective tissue cell.

* – Elena from the city of Pavlograd. Interested in how cell therapy is performed. How long does it take to stay in the clinic?

– We preliminarily examine the patient to make sure that he has no contraindications. Under local anesthesia (we anesthetize a square centimeter of skin below the umbilical ring), we make a small puncture. Through it with a special liposactor cannula, we take adipose tissue and process it. The resulting fraction of stem cells is injected into the affected joint. The whole procedure takes a maximum of one and a half hours. The patient is under observation for another hour or two. If all is well, let him go home. We will leave nonresidents in the clinic until tomorrow.

– Will the result be immediate?

– There is no instant wow effect – new cells act slowly. From the moment of introduction to the first results, it usually takes a month or two. But the effect is more lasting – often from three to five years.

– Which joints are treated with cell therapy? How to get to you for a consultation?

– In my practice, most often the knee joints, as well as the hip, shoulder. Sometimes – elbow joints, ankles. To consult, call back in advance by phone (097) 916-91-66.

See also: Why does joint pain occur and how to inhibit their damage? Orthopedist-traumatologist answers

* – You are worried about Lyudmila, 52 years old. Eight months ago, I underwent arthroscopy of the right knee joint (there were problems with cartilage, meniscus, synovial fluid). And two months ago the inflammation was removed. But when I walk, it starts to hurt under the knee, and an effusion appears above it. What to do?

– Repeat MRI to determine the condition of the joint. Fluid in it (synovitis) is often a normal response to arthroscopy and to the damage to the cartilage that you seem to have. This is probably the root cause of the pain.

The effusion can be removed under ultrasound guidance and either liquid dentures (a preparation of viscous elastic hyaluronic acid solutions) or growth factors from plasma cells can be inserted. If there is no effect, then apply cell therapy.

It is important to know Most often, cell therapy is used to treat knee, hip and shoulder joints.

“The bone on the big toe appears due to the lateral spread of the foot.”

*- Straight line? Olga is calling from Kiev. I have a large bone on my right leg. How to get rid of it?

– To remove the hallux valgus of the first toe (this is the correct name for the disease), an operation is needed.

Conservative treatment can stop the development of the disease, relieve symptoms, but the deformity in an adult, when the growth zones are already closed, will remain. Various bandages and pads do not give the effect promised by the manufacturers. It is impossible to change the direction of growth of an old large tree by tying it with a rope to a stick.

– Will I be able to take care of myself after the operation?

– Quite. Even if the intervention is carried out on two feet at once, the patient goes home on his feet, shod in special Baruk boots, in which the toe is higher than the heel. This unloads the surgical intervention area. And crutches are needed for safety. In the first weeks, they serve as additional support.

See also: A drink loved by many can be dangerous for joints, – doctor

* – My name is Tatiana, I am calling from Chernigov. The heel started to hurt, especially in the morning – I can’t step on it. What could it be?

– Inflammation of the plantar fascia holding the longitudinal arch of the foot can be suspected – plantar or plantar fasciitis. People call it a heel spur. Due to the longitudinal spread of the foot, the fascia is stretched and inflamed at the site of attachment to the heel bone.

Morning starting pain is a typical complaint of patients. The person says: “I wake up, get up, and take the first steps, as if on hot coals. I disagree – everything is fine. ” The plantar fascia is stretched during walking and patients do not feel pain. And during the night, due to the relaxation of the foot, the fascia wrinkles a little, and, getting out of bed, a person feels pain. This vicious cycle sustains inflammation. To break it, you need to use a special bandage – a Strasbourg sock in the form of a small bandage. She keeps the foot in tension at night. The fascia does not shrink – and in the morning there is no pain.

– How else is heel spur treated?

– This disease is often thankless in terms of its effect. Anti-inflammatory ointments and pills are of little help. In addition to relieving inflammation, swelling, pain, it is important to choose an orthopedic insole. It will support the longitudinal arch of the foot and relieve stress on the fascia. Physiotherapy is very effective, in particular shock wave – this is the gold standard of treatment. Sometimes a patient can be helped in one session if the regimen is chosen correctly. Hormonal blockages are used, although I never advise starting treatment with them.

It is useful to do an exercise, and in the acute period too, aimed at stretching the inflamed fascia (how to do it, it is described on my website: yarovoy.org). Often this is where the treatment ends. If all else fails, surgery is needed. Through two punctures, we cross the fascia at the point of attachment to the calcaneus.

How to treat a heel spur Drugs that relieve pain and inflammation.

Special insole.

Strasbourg sock.

Shock wave therapy.

Operation.

Earlier, during a direct line “FACTS” orthopedist-traumatologist Yuri Forosenko told what mistakes in the treatment of injuries interfere with recovery.

Photo by Oksana Levchuk, “FACTS”

162

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter