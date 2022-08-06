Probably at home you have at least an old screen or an old television, some TVs perhaps with VGA and HDMI ports or even old LCDs that already have VGA so much.

Maybe even in the cellar they even have it a cathode ray tube television with which you don’t know what to do with it!

Well believe it or not even an old screen or an old television can have various functions, even with the right adapters, if desired.

Use an old television or old screen for old games

Using a television or a screen for this is certainly the most banal and most obvious use, it goes without saying that many modern televisions nowadays no longer have the RCA or SCART connection and often the adapters give questionable very pixelated results.

So, if you still own an old PlayStation, or a Nintendo 64 (if not even the NES), then you can use them with the type of screen with which they were conceived: the classic cathode ray tube television, or in any case a television (also LCD ) which has the SCART socket or the RCA socket.

Use an old screen or an old television as a Smart TV

This thing is extensively detailed in the article on how to transform television into Smart TV, here we are talking about screens and how to resurrect them beyond television, for uses for which they were absolutely not designed.

I have personally tested old CRT and LCD TVs Not predisposed to these uses (so no HDMI and if they had the VGA it was already a lot) e all in all, the performance is quite pleasant, unlike retro gaming with adapters.

In short: if you have the Amazon Stick or Google’s Chromecast, a nice setup and go! Here’s your smart TV that’s done.

Use the television as a computer monitor

Since 2000 many televisions have been produced which, fortunately, possessed the VGA port, in some cases some lucky television also possessed already HDMI, although they were rare cases.

While there are plenty of adapters, it is advisable to use the HDMI-VGA adapter in case your computer does not have the VGA output.

It should be noted that the HDMI it is not only a video output, but also audio. Usually these televisions have a dedicated jack for PC audio, therefore you won’t even need to take crates.

Obviously this “using the television as a computer screen” refers to the case in which you have to work on it and you do not have “high” needs such as latest generation video games, graphics or video editing.

I strongly advise against using this practice with HDMI-AV adapters on your television, unless the screen is relatively large, because everything appears quite blurry.

Use an old screen as analog video surveillance

This is not about today’s computer video surveillance, but about using the television (or an old screen) for the famous CCTV (i.e. closed circuit television).

Without going into the technicalities of the difference between digital and analog video surveillance, just know that there are kits on the market that allow you to see through analog cameras (CCTV), even if in fact nothing excludes that you can connect to see it anyway through a computer and a smartphone with some tricks.

And why not use a small LCD television as an intercom screen?

Another creative medium could be this: intercom.

If paired with a Bluetooth intercom (without camera), a small CCTV spy camera can make an old small LCD a rudimentary but effective intercom.

Guide to some useful adapters for your old television or old screen

As mentioned before, it is possible that your television (or your screen) does not have HDMI, SCART and in some cases it only has the antenna (RF) connection.

Don’t panic, because the market comes to meet us with a series of adapters.

HDMI-AV adapter

This adapter will allow you to convert the HDMI signal to the analog signal of composite cables

VGA-AV adapter

As above, only it converts the VGA signal instead of HDMI to composite.

HDMI-RF adapter

Basically, if your television (or any screen) does not have VGA, SCART, or composite outputs (AV), this “makes you believe” your device is receiving television channels.