When Paris Review When Carlos Fuentes was asked if it was possible to write a history of the influence of editors in the literature of the Hispanic world, as it was possible to do it in that of England and the United States, the Mexican novelist sarcastically replied: “Impossible… If you tried to edit the text from someone in Latin America, even if it was from a hack, I would resign immediately, accusing you of censoring or insulting him.”

I was reminded of these words after the death of the legendary American publisher Robert Gottlieb last week. The Associated Press Obituary listed some of Gottlieb’s exploits, such as changing the title of Joseph Heller’s novel from Catch 18 to Catch 22 and cut close to 300,000 words, of the more than a million that he already had, to The Power Brokerthe extraordinary biography of New York construction titan Robert Moses, with which Robert Caro won the Pulitzer Prize making his 1,200-page tome an instant classic.

These feats would be impossible to conceive of in Latin America, where many authors still consider their words sacred and their opinions untouchable, thus hindering a more productive collaboration between editors and authors, whose essential beneficiaries should be the readers. I know this because I have experienced it many times in my years as opinion director for The New York Times in Spanish. And since then I have been convinced that resistance to editing is one of the factors that most affects the low quality of the opinions published by our media. This is even more true in the field of opinion journalism.

In terms of editorial approaches and practices, opinion journalism remains firmly anchored in the 20th century. Part of the responsibility lies with the authors. The rest must be assumed by the media themselves.

I explain. Most recently, as a Wilson Center Fellow and with support from Luminate, I led research The state of opinion journalism in Latin America, to specify why gender remains in the rear, while Latin American informative journalism has experienced a great explosion creative. One of the main findings was that Latin American opinion sections lack an autonomous editorial line with its own interests and topics. There are exceptions, but it is a common fact among the 207 media and 552 articles from 12 countries that I analyzed. Opinion journalism based on impressions or speculation instead of verifiable information and data also predominates. Many opinion sections continue to be tied to the signature of authors who are too accustomed to publishing without prior editorial dialogue to cover gaps or counterarguments. Added to this is a lack of editorial vision that limits the publication of perspectives that contrast with the editorial line of the medium.

Another worrying pattern that limits and impoverishes opinion sections is that throughout Latin America the authors are overwhelmingly men. The ratio ranges from 68% at best to 90% at worst. This leads to the question of whether topics that are particularly relevant to women, such as domestic and sexual violence, equal pay at work, and reproductive rights, are adequately covered.

All of this is for historical reasons. Opinion sections in Latin America are reactive: they were created in male-dominated media as appendages of newsrooms to respond to political dynamics and tremors in the economy. Their bid often settles on articles with polarizing partisan views and weakly reasoned arguments. In many countries, the editorial line of opinion is also a sounding board for the political position of the owners of the media.

In contrast, your own editorial vision should be the result of a conversation that leads the opinion section to explore reality through a range of issues and perspectives, and guides how to stand up to it.

Is it possible to abandon the emotional and anachronistic perspective cited by Fuentes and close the enormous gap that separates it from the most current and innovative news journalism?

To save opinion from this mediocre drift, the media must think about what their opinion approach should be and develop it strategically based on the thematic agendas they want to present to readers. This, necessarily, implies publishing better opinion articles, that is, articles with original arguments, fully reasoned, since readers require these elements to reflect. These opinions need to be supported by evidence and verifiable information, following current standards that guarantee the quality and veracity of an argument. None of the above is incompatible with opinions that show their own voice or an original, authorial point of view.

But none of these things will be accomplished without bold professional editors and knowledgeable and experienced authors working together to feed opinion pieces with smart and provocative ideas.

The american newspapers They discovered a few years ago that opinion journalism was losing readers because it had become conventional and predictable. He had distanced himself from his readers. Some publishers opted for a vigorous renewal with good results. Something similar is happening to the Latin American opinion press: it is sinning for lack of imagination to feed the curiosity of increasingly cosmopolitan and informed readers. And this is not limited to the thematic approach. Many Latin American media are also not taking advantage of the enormous potential that digital offers to energize opinion.

Although each country faces specific challenges to develop strong and solid opinion sections —starting without a doubt with the diversity in authors and points of view—, it is essential to renew them throughout the region, especially at a time when our democracies are threatened by the Bukele, the Maduro, the Kast and the Milei on duty.

One of the ways to shore up public discourse is to develop opinion journalism focused on serving readers and not the political-economic establishment or the bullying of polarization.

In an environment intoxicated by fake news and misinformation, it is equally essential to adopt verification and referencing editorial practices that raise and strengthen the quality of the articles. At the same time, opinion sections should take advantage of digital tools to improve the reader experience.

There is no perfect antidote to misinformation, toxic speech, and the plague of authoritarian populism, but offering readers more creative, diverse, and pluralistic opinion journalism will help not only bridge the gap between two indispensable genres of journalism, but also to energize freedom of expression and independent critical thinking. To achieve this, we must also refound our editorial tradition, making possible what Carlos Fuentes considered unattainable. This reflection wants to invite you to do so. It is not too late yet.

Boris Munoz (@borismunoz) is a freelance chronicler and editor. He has been a fellow of the Nieman Foundation and the Wilson Center. He founded and directed the Opinion section of the The New York Times in Spanish.