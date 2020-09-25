The time has come to rethink strategies and reinvent a country. Through reports, interviews and essays, in this monograph from El País Semanal we address pending initiatives and challenges to rebuild a nation hit by the Covid-19 crisis. Characters, stories and bets to recover the prestige of the institutions, strengthen industries, consolidate the health system, promote sustainable energy …

From the challenge of the digital society to the new horizons of tourism, the recovery of talent and the transformation of universities, culture, sports, cities, gastronomy, consumption and fashion. It’s time for change and taking action.