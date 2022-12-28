The Youth Building the Future program In addition to providing options to generate work experience through a scholarship, it has other types of support such as Tandas for Well-being. If you want to know more about these last ones to register, here we show you all the information.

The Tandas for Well-being It is a social program that offers citizens who have a micro-business or are interested in starting one the financing and training necessary to achieve it successfully.

In the case of the mode of 13 Youth Building the Future It is directed especially for young people who graduated from the Youth Building the Future Program and after 12 months of training they have shown interest in starting their own business.

How to register for the Tandas for the Well-being of Youth Building the Future

After the end of the training period and according to the availability of the budget, the option to request the program will be activated on the platform. To register in the Tandas for the Well-being of Youth Building the Future you must do the following:

Fill out the Information Card, as well as complete your training and express interest in starting a business

The Ministry of Labor will provide the corresponding information to the graduates who meet the requirements and the program will verify them in order to accept them.

If the person meets the criteria and requirements, the program will let you know through email, phone call or by visiting your home the steps to collect the Tanda amount.

After you receive the monetary support, a Servant of the Nation person will contact you to advise you and provide you with the corresponding information about the training of the program of Tandas for the Well-being of Youth Building the Future.

What are the requirements to obtain a Tanda for the Well-being of Youth Building the Future?

Being a graduate of the Youth Building the Future Program and

Have shown interest in starting their own non-agricultural business

Have completed the course “Training to start a Microbusiness” or some other topic related to running a business available on the platform.

How much money they give in the Tandas for the Well-being of Youth Building the Future

The program of Tandas for the Well-being of Youth Building the Future allows you to enter up to 4 of these batches, the first of 6,000 pesosthe second of 10,000, the third of 15,000 and the fourth of 20,000 pesos.

Each one of them asks you to give a monthly reimbursement amount of 10 percent of the total amount of the batch, so this financial support is divided into 10 monthly reimbursement installments in total.