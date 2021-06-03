With just over a week to go until the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2021 begins, today ESA has decided to share a multitude of details about what awaits us at the world’s largest video game party. And it is that in addition to announcing the official calendar of the fair with all the conferences and schedules, now the website has also been opened to the public. In that sense, today we want to tell you how to register on the E3 2021 fan portal, what was officialized by the Entertainment Software Association a few weeks ago and that it will play a fundamental role during the celebration of this special digital edition of the event.

Fan registration should be live, hit me up if you’re having any issues. I’ll be responding all day but if you have specific questions feel free to also make use of our support emails for all our categories (media, registration, creators, etc):https://t.co/MNe3vnGcX8 – E3 (@ E3) June 3, 2021

To be part of the community of followers of the E3 2021 you just have to click on this link, which leads to the official page of the fair held in Los Angeles. Once there you must press the button “Register now” and select the category that corresponds to you among the different ones that the organization gives to choose from: fan, industry member, media outlet, influencer / content creator or exhibitors. As a general rule, all users must click on the fan option and fill the form with some personal data to be part of the official portal of E3 2021.

The Twitter account of the fair has already confirmed that there are some problems, so they recommend to be patient and go to their email to comment which one is ours, in case we have it. The official website of E3 2021 will feature special events with presenter, online meetings, online forums, video conferencing, creating profiles and avatars and many more surprises. Remember that the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2021 will start on June 12 And it will conclude on the 15th of that same month, so if you access its website you can go soaking up all the news that is yet to come.