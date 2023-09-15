If you live in Guerrero and want your children to have one of the Benito Juárez scholarships, you must be very attentive to the registration period that is about to open. The Benito Juárez Scholarships They are monthly financial support that the federal government grants to primary and secondary level students. The current amount of said program is 875 per month for ten months, which is the entire school year.

Now we will tell you everything you need to know to be able to enroll your children in the Benito Juárez Scholarship for Basic Education in Guerrero. To start, the dates that you should not forget.

The registration to Benito Juárez Scholarship for primary and secondary school students in Guerrero opens from September 18 to 23, 2023.

To access the Benito Juárez Scholarship, the first step is to confirm if the school where your children study is considered a priority or susceptible to attention. This requirement is verified through an online link https://buscador.becasbenitojuarez.gob.mx/escuelas/where the Work Center Code (CCT) will be requested, which corresponds to the educational institution where your children are enrolled.

Once you obtain this information, you will be able to advance in the registration process in the Benito Juárez Scholarship in Guerrero. This involves entering the official page intended for this task, where the Incorporation Request Card will be provided and where you must enter the required information.

Among the documents necessary to carry out the registration of the Benito Juárez Scholarship for Basic Education in Guerrero, there is the birth certificate, CURP of the minor who will be registered, proof of studies, which may be with or without a photograph, school credential, registration or re-registration form, as well as updated proof of address and official identification of the adult guardian . In addition, it is important to have a contact telephone number, mobile or landline, and an email address.

So, now that you know what the documentation and registration process is, make sure you don’t miss the deadline. However, it is important to keep in mind that this process constitutes the application, and to know if the Benito Juárez Scholarship in Guerrero, you must wait for the publication of the results, the number of scholarships for which will depend on the support assigned to the program. Good luck!