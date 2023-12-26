Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 16:59



Updated 5:06 p.m.

Going to the doctor when you are sick is one of the rights that are guaranteed by Social Security. This service is enjoyed by workers, pensioners, recipients of periodic benefits and those people who, after exhausting the benefit and unemployment subsidy, reside in Spain. This right is also contemplated for those who sign a Special Agreement, minors under the guardianship of the Administration and those other than the above who do not have mandatory health care coverage through any other means and reside in Spain, without prejudice to the provisions of the Regulations. Community and Bilateral Agreements.

In addition, family members and dependents dependent on all of them are also added to this list. Any insured person in the Social Security system can register a beneficiary, as long as he or she is in any of these situations:

1- Be the spouse of the insured person or live with them in a relationship analogous to a marital relationship, constituting a de facto couple.

2- Be a former spouse or be legally separated if you have the right to receive a compensatory pension from the insured person.

3- Be a descendant, or a person similar to them, of the insured person or his or her spouse (even if judicially separated) and under 26 years of age or, if over that age, have a recognized disability to an equal or equal degree. greater than 65%.

How to register a beneficiary



Since 2022, the National Social Security Institute has expanded the ways to do so electronically through the 'Your Social Security' portal and allows access to this service through a representative who has a digital certificate or cl@ve, which simplifies and facilitates access to this procedure at any time, from any device with an internet connection. Thus, if you need to register a beneficiary, you can do so through the following processes:

– Through the Your Social Security portal if you have an electronic certificate or username and password in cl@ve. It can also be done using this option by a representative who has the credentials of said identification systems.

– In person in a Social Security Information and Attention Center (CAISS

– If you do not have prior identification methodsyou can use the platform for procedures without INSS digital certificate.

In these last two cases, you must submit an application as well as the relevant documentation that we must present depending on each case, together with the document proving the identity of the insured and, where applicable, the beneficiary.