How to register a beneficiary in Social Security and how to change it from one holder to another

The recognition of the right to health care through the National Social Security Institute (INSS) is one of the fundamental missions of Social Security. When this right is recognized, the insured and their beneficiaries have the possibility of requesting their individual health card at the corresponding health center, but how do you register a beneficiary? Currently, there are many social security procedures that are managed telematicly and so many online procedures can hinder the process. If you need to register a beneficiary or change it from one holder to another, we explain how you can do it.

How to register a beneficiary in Social Security

Any head holder in healthcare can request the registration of a beneficiary, as long as it meets a series of requirements. The most common cases are usually descendants. However, there are other situations that guarantee its situation. If you are a holder, you can request the registration of a health care beneficiary provided that it meets the following requirements:

Reside legally and regularly in Spain.

Not having mandatory coverage on another way.

Depend economically on you.

Being spouse of the insured person or living with her in a relationship similar to the conjugal, constituting a de facto couple.

Be a descendant (son or grandson) of the insured person or his spouse (although he is judicially separated) and under 26 years.

Be your sister or brother, or person under your guardianship or welcome.

In case of being greater of this age, having a recognized disability in a degree equal to or greater than 65%.

The request for the registration can be made both if digital certificate is available as if not. With digital identification through the electronic or key certificate, you can do it through the portal Your Social Security (TUSS). You will need to identify with any of the methods mentioned above. There is also the option to do so through a representative who also has a certificate or cl@sees on the same portal.

On the other hand, if you do not have any of these identifications, you can do it via web if you use the Official Portal of the National Social Security Institute. You will only need to take a picture to identify and upload it to the platform. To request the inclusion of beneficiaries, it is also required to have access to an email and take a photo showing the ID/NIE.

In addition to fulfilling these steps, to make the application it is mandatory to submit a series of documents. You will need your identity document and that of beneficiaries, from the age of 14 if they have Spanish nationality and from six months if they have foreign nationality. It is also essential to prove the family relationship or the situation of fosterness or guardianship with the beneficiary.

In the event that the beneficiary is a descendant greater than three months, it is mandatory to present the family book or the birth certificate that proves their relationship with the insured person. For minor children of this age, this documentation is not necessary because the Civil Registry sends this data automatically to INSS. In addition to this, the disability certificate must be submitted if it is over 26 years.

How to change the health care beneficiary from one holder to another

In case you need to change the beneficiary’s holder, you can do it in person at a Social Security Care and Information Center (CAISS) by appointment. You can request it with INSS by phone 24 hours a day through the phones 91 541 25 30 either 901 10 65 70.

If you need to change the holder for which a beneficiary is entitled to health care, you can do it telematically (with and without digital certificate) or face -to -face with Previous appointment in a Social Security Care and Information Center (CAISS). A useful advice is to have your identification data and your postal code by making the call. When you give you the appointment, you will be provided with a locator that will help you change or eliminate it. If you decide to get your previous appointment, you can do it so much With digital certificate as Without him.

The second route with which you can change the beneficiary from one holder to another is telematically with and without certificate. With digital certificate or cl@sen you can do it in your name or by representative or attorney through the portal Your social security without having to attach the application.

If you do not have these identification tools, use the official portal of the National Social Security Institute. Through This link You will access the online form of request for health care from where you must process this change. You will not need to submit the application model, but you must fill in the marked fields. In the form it is mandatory to complete the data of the beneficiary and yours as a holder. Keep in mind that when the change is from a beneficiary under 18, the application will be made by the new holder and will have to prove the signed consent of the current holder.

Regarding the necessary documentation, the application model itself includes instructions on the documents to be submitted in each case. For the change in healthcare of the beneficiary, the kinship with the family book must be accredited, but it can also be demonstrated with the birth certificate or other document where the kinship with the applicant appears. With any of these documents and the identity accredit of the new holder.