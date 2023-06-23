He knee cartilage It is a connective tissue that covers the articular surfaces of the bones in the knee joint. It acts as a shock absorber and allows smooth, frictionless movement.

However, andthis cartilage can be damaged due to injury, gradual wear and tear, or conditions such as osteoarthritis, which can cause pain, inflammation and limitation in the movement of the knee.

There are different medical treatments to regenerate cartilage, but we can also take measures to strengthen it naturally. One of the ways is to increase the intake of certain nutrients that help strengthen and regenerate cartilage.

One of these essential nutrients is lysine, an amino acid that is part of proteins and cannot be produced by our body. Lysine helps produce collagen and promotes calcium absorption, which strengthens cartilage tissue. Some foods rich in lysine include eggs, soy, red meat, cheese, legumes, nuts, cod, and brewer’s yeast.

Another important nutrient for cartilage regeneration is vitamin C.. This vitamin has antioxidant properties and favors the production of collagen, improving blood circulation and accelerating the healing of injuries. Some foods rich in vitamin C are pineapple, orange, strawberry, tangerine, tomato, peach, kiwi, onion, lettuce, and peppers.

Vitamin D is also essential for maintaining cartilage and joint health. Helps strengthen bones and prevents the loss of cartilage tissue. It can be obtained through moderate sun exposure, as well as from foods such as milk, salmon, herring, oysters, and whole grain breads and cereals.

In addition, collagen is an essential protein for knee cartilage.. It helps rebuild and strengthen damaged tissue, and is found in foods such as gelatin, pig’s trotters or feet, meat broth, and fish broth with bones.

By increasing the intake of these nutrients, we can strengthen the cartilage of the knees and help in its regeneration in a natural way. However, it is important to note that it is always advisable to consult a doctor before making changes to your diet or beginning any type of treatment for knee pain.