More and more people are suffering from cancer. But everyone wants to grow old healthily. A Munich expert explains how important it is to pay attention to your diet.

Kassel – This is certainly not good news that the World Health Organization (WHO) recently published. By 2050, the WHO expects that more people will suffer from Cancer It assumes a rapid increase of up to 77 percent worldwide and thus predicts over 35 million new cancer casesThe main causes are smoking, alcohol, air pollution and obesity.

But nobody really wants to or can do without food and drink. So what can we do to avoid obesity, bad eating habits and too little exercise?

Reduce cancer risk with the right diet? Reduce meat, sausage, milk, alcohol

Doctor Holger Seidl from the Isar Clinic in Munich is an expert in cancer diagnosis. Only a few people take advantage of preventive examinations, the expert explains. A conscious diet and regular exercise also play a decisive role in the fight against cancer, as he explains on his Website explainedIn his opinion, humanity has become lazy. This leads to a reduced metabolic activity, explains the doctor on the TV channel Sat.1 BavariaBut of course, everyone can change something about this and bring movement into their own lives. Seidl recommends checking your body mass index (BMI) because more and more people are suffering from obesity.

But what is also crucial, says Seidl, is “what I eat, what I don’t eat and what I eat too much of.” Animal products in particular pose a high risk of cancer, says the expert.

Expert checklist:

Do not eat more than 500 grams of beef and pork per week

Reduce processed meat products such as sausages: no more than 50 grams. Many toxins can occur during processing

Do not drink more than 1.0 litre of milk per day. Consume dairy products such as cheese and yoghurt only in moderation

Be careful with alcohol: one drink per woman or two per man, whereby one drink corresponds to 0.1 litres of wine and 0.3 litres of beer

Cancer risk with the right diet? What do I eat and what do I not eat? Expert explains what is important when eating. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/R. Rebmann

A British study also shows that eating carrots in particular is associated with a reduced risk of cancer. According to researchers, the analysis showed that people who eat five portions of carrots per week have a 20 percent reduced risk of developing cancer.

Reduce cancer risk with the right diet? Smoking also increases the risk of cancer

Anyone who has ever tried to quit smoking knows how difficult it can be to smoke that last cigarette. New studies show the long-term effects that smoking has on the human immune system. Nevertheless, most people find it difficult to quit. But perhaps it helps if smokers know how much money they can save if they stop for good.

According to experts from the German Cancer Society, around 40 percent of cancer cases can be prevented by a healthy lifestyle. In concrete terms, this means that every person can influence their personal risk of cancer by eating a healthy, balanced diet, getting enough exercise and sun protection, drinking little or no alcohol and avoiding nicotine. (sthe)