A study from the USA shows how the risk of Alzheimer’s can be reduced. The researchers have discovered something astonishing. It’s all about artificial light.

Chicago – Alzheimer’s is classified as an organic brain disease. The disease occurs in its most common form in people over the age of 65 – and generally especially in women – and is primarily characterized by increasing dementia. This manifests itself in memory loss, disorientation, speech disorders, but also in aggression and disinhibition.

To prevent this from happening in the first place, the risk of Alzheimer’s disease can be prevented. A study from the USA that looked at artificial light as a driver of the disease provides new insights in this regard.

New study shows: Light pollution influences the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Various studies had previously shown that factors such as diet, stress, lack of sleep, obesity and even intestinal inflammation can cause Alzheimer’s. Now nighttime light has also been investigated as a cause of Alzheimer’s disease.

The research team from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, led by Robin Voigt-Zuwala, has specifically addressed this issue. The scientists compared the data on light pollution in a total of 48 US states with medical records – and provided astonishing findings. These are, by the way, in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience read.

Younger people more susceptible to damage from nighttime light – and Alzheimer’s disease as a result

“We show that there is a connection between the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease and nighttime light pollution in the USA,” says Voigt-Zuwala. As stated in the context of the study, light pollution would be People under 65 are the biggest risk factor for Alzheimer’s been.

The researchers’ conclusion: younger people are even more susceptible to the damage caused by light at night. By comparison, for older people, i.e. over 65 years of age, diabetes and high blood pressure were at the top of the list as risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. For people over 65, light pollution was only in third place as a corresponding risk factor – followed by alcohol abuse, chronic kidney disease and depression.

How artificial light can promote Alzheimer’s disease

But how can artificial light be explained as a factor that can promote Alzheimer’s disease? In fact, it disrupts the day-night rhythm, sleep as such and also hormone levels. Voigt-Zuwala can explain this. “Certain genes that influence early-onset Alzheimer’s can change the reaction to biological stressors and thus increase susceptibility to the effects of nighttime light exposure,” says the medical professor.

Light pollution – the study authors also address this – affects more than 80 percent of the world’s population. This includes, for example, the lighting of streets and facades, billboards or security spotlights on company premises. Basically everything that illuminates the otherwise dark night.

Voigt-Zuwala’s appeal: “Awareness of this connection should encourage people – especially those with risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease – to make simple changes to their lifestyle.” He recommends putting curtains on the windows to darken the bedroom. If that alone is not enough, a soft sleeping mask can be used. Incidentally, another study has shown that air pollution can also increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. (hans)