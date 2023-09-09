To avoid a hangover, the best way is not to drink. However, there are situations in which this happens one way or another. In this case, according to doctor Alexander Umnov, there are five ways to reduce the harm from alcohol, the portal reports Doctorpiter.ru.

The first way is to eat foods rich in iodine a few hours before the feast. It will allow the body to produce substances that break down alcohol breakdown products. The second method is to unload the gastrointestinal tract using pancreatic enzymes. Succinic acid, activated carbon and a compound of arginine and glutamic acid will help with this.

The third way to reduce harm from alcohol is food. Before the feast, it is recommended to fill your stomach. The fourth tip excludes the possibility of mixing alcohol, as this will cause serious damage to the liver. The fifth method will help restore your well-being after the party. To do this you need to drink green tea.

Earlier, nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg told why you can’t eat meat if you have kidney disease. According to the specialist, consuming it as food causes a person’s organs to wear out faster.