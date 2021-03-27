It is estimated that 30% of the population suffers from an allergy, and that each year more than a million people go to a specialist for the first time. Experts also point out that in 2050 up to 50% of the adult population will be affected from allergic rhinitis. The main cause is pollen, mainly grasses.

Luckily, there are a number of measures that will help us reduce allergy symptoms while driving. For instance, keep the windows closed and, if possible, use air conditioning filters – and change them as often as recommended. In general terms, cleaning the vehicle will be essential, as the dust contains mites that can trigger allergies.

Sunglasses will also help reduce tearing, especially if we suffer from hypersensitivity to the sun. And, if we are going to undertake a long journey, it is advisable to change clothes – especially if we have been abroad – and wash your face and eyes before leaving. Also avoid driving in humid areas or with a lot of vegetation (as far as possible) so that pollen does not accumulate.

Nor is it recommended that we self-medicate: it is best to go to a specific professional. A point where have health insurance It can be of great help, since it will not only allow us to seek the help of an allergist, but also that of other specialists related to this condition. We are talking about experts in dermatology, immunology and other areas.

“Avoiding alcohol consumption during these days is even more important if possible”, they point out from the comparator Acierto.com. «Drinking can enhance the adverse effects of some medications indicated for allergies. The most common are reduced reflexes and drowsiness. ‘

Try not to drive at dawn or dusk, when pollen concentrations in the environment are highest; and check pollen levels through the website of the Spanish Society of Allergology or specific apps are other recommendable points. As well as do not smoke inside the vehicle so as not to aggravate the clinical picture.

Beyond driving, it should be noted that allergy sufferers are also affected by other facets of their day-to-day life. For example, half of allergy sufferers suffer from sleep disturbances, and up to 2 out of 5 of those with rhinitis, experience daytime sleepiness. Something that interferes when it comes to playing sports, working, etc.