Driving efficiently increases safety and reduces fuel consumption by up to 15% and, therefore, reduces pollution, especially on dates such as the upcoming Easter holidays, when thousands of journeys are expected. vehicles.

This is explained by the veteran head of Ilunion's Driving and Road Safety Area, Javier Cabanaswho assures that “if in Europe we managed to reduce fuel consumption by 1%, about 3 million liters would be saved and 900,000 tons of CO2 would be stopped being emitted into the atmosphere.”

After pointing out that “some drivers associate this practice with boring or monotonous driving,” Cabanas assures that there is “nothing further from the truth.” «Everything is benefits; “mainly lower fuel consumption and, therefore, the reduction of the emission of polluting gases into the atmosphere,” he indicates.

In his expert opinion, “it is important to link sustainable driving with safety, since it has been proven that these behaviors increase the level of safety while driving.”

As? To achieve the double objective of increasing safety and reducing fuel consumption by up to 15%, contributing to the environment, Cabanas recommends carrying out a series of simple techniques that are within the reach of any driver. The first of them: “Carry out defensive driving, anticipating possible problems that may arise.”

Of course, respect the speed limits, periodically check tire pressure and maintain a safe distance. “This will allow the speed to be uniform and we will avoid unnecessary braking and acceleration,” he explains.

The person in charge of Ilunion's Driving area advises using high gears and driving with the appropriate revolution range and, in prolonged stops, “stop the engine.” On the other hand, he recommends not abusing the air conditioning. «Lowering the temperature of the vehicle cabin is not free. Abusive use of the air conditioning system will increase consumption,” he says.

Likewise, it indicates that carrying elements such as the roof rack or boxes on the roof of the vehicle increases aerodynamic resistance and, therefore, consumes more fuel, so it is better to remove them when they are no longer necessary.