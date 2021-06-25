What is the solution for the reduction of CO2 emissions? How to abate the pollution? Electric, hybrid, biofuel or e-fuel? The topic was discussed in a virtual round table organized by Mazda Italy with speakers from industry, academia and politics. There sustainable mobility second Mazda he is not alone electric and the Japanese aim to achieve carbon neutrality through an approach multi-solution. In the future, therefore, there may also be room for i biofuels advanced and the e-fuel. Different approaches but with a single objective that of sustainable mobility and the CO2 reduction.

How to reduce CO2 emissions according to Mazda

Always true to one approach multi-solution, Mazda aims to reduce CO2 emissions of every single car. For this reason, electrification will go hand in hand with the development of advanced technologies for i internal combustion engines, along with investments to promote the adoption of sustainable fuels like the advanced biofuels he e-fuel.

In addition to the electric, Mazda believes in a multi-solution approach to reduce emissions

Demonstrating its real commitment in this direction, Mazda has joined the eFuel Alliance earlier this year, as the first automotive manufacturer.

Synthetic fuels e-fuels, what are they?

The e-fuel, also called “powerfuel” or “Power-to-X (PtX)”, they are combustible liquid or gaseous, from synthetic, produced through energy-intensive processes powered by electric energy renewable.

In the production process of e-fuels, also called synthetic fuels, they transform renewable electricity into chemical energy in the form of fuels, which can be used as energy carriers.

Mazda is among those who develop e-fuel globally within the eFuel Alliance

The e-fuels can therefore completely replace the traditional fuels, allowing a considerable reduction of polluted emissions. Furthermore they are compatible with the existing infrastructure transport, distribution and storage, both with current end use systems. A car powered with e-fuel emits yes CO2 locally, but only in the same amount stored in the fuel for its production.

Emissions reductions: “E-fuels represent an opportunity”

“The electrification of the transport sector will make an important contribution to reducing CO2 emissions – commented the Prof. Davide Bonalumi, Professor of Energy Systems at the Politecnico di Milano – however, internal combustion engine cars circulating in the next decade and beyond will be the vast majority of the fleet in Italy and Europe.

Prof. Davide Bonalumi, Professor of Energy Systems at the Milan Polytechnic

Therefore, having carbon neutral fuels available will enable Europe’s ambitious goals to be achieved. Acting on fuels allows a widespread distribution without upsetting the current technological structure with impacts also on the economy of the European continent.

The e-fuels represent an opportunity to store H2 obtained from the energy surplus given by the presence of installed renewables ”.

“Mix of solutions to reduce CO2 emissions”

“The transport sector is called upon to make an important contribution to the objectives of reducing CO2 emissions and, precisely for this reason, in addition to the development of electricity transport, a mix of solutions has been identified that will make it possible to effectively achieve this objective. – the words of Giuseppe Ricci, General Manager Energy Evolution of ENI and President of Confindustria Energia – it starts from the development and production of the various low carbon fuels, including liquid and gaseous biofuels, to fuels from recycled carbon from waste recovery and synthetic fuels (e-fuels), to get to hydrogen.

Giuseppe Ricci, General Manager of Energy Evolution of ENI and President of Confindustria Energia

To provide a mix of energy carriers for sustainable mobility and allow everyone to choose the one that best meets their needs, an efficient and adequate multi-service and multi-technological distribution network is needed: it is necessary to evolve the service station into a hub for mobility “.

“Reduce emissions with a multi-solution approach”

Wojciech Halarewicz, Vice President Sales & Customer Service, commenting on Mazda’s multi-solution approach, said: “Electric mobility, if powered by renewable energies, is in fact an effective tool to reduce emissions, especially in cities, where distances are shorter and the charging network is already relatively dense.

However, the reality is that in most European markets a significant share of the energy mix still comes from fossil fuels.

Wojciech Halarewicz, Vice President Sales & Customer Service

Also, in many places across Europe, charging an electric vehicle outside your home is still a challenge. To achieve the long-term goal of climate neutrality, we believe it is necessary to exploit all opportunities for reducing emissions by employing various technologies today and in the future ”.

Mazda strategy for the mobility of the future

Eng. Roberto Pietrantonio, CEO of Mazda Motor Italia, analyzed the behavior of the Italian motorist and the orientation of the national market: “Thanks to the ever wider offer from manufacturers and certainly as a result of government incentives, the growth of electric cars is unstoppable.

Italian consumers, in this historical phase, are approaching much more easily the technologies they consider most familiar, such as hybrids, chosen by one in three Italians.

Eng. Roberto Pietrantonio CEO of Mazda Italy

The trend of electric cars, which sees a high growth although with still low volumes, is due to various factors: the availability of infrastructures where there has been a great acceleration, but not sufficient to align Italy with the most advanced countries to be this point of view; the price lists, which currently constitute an important barrier for a wider diffusion of technology and, last but not least, the cultural theme.

For this reason in Mazda we have worked a lot on “awareness”, or on the disclosure and familiarization with the electric car, since the launch of our MX-30.

The round table on the future of the automobile and mobility FULL VIDEO

Mazda round table, the mobility of the future VIDEO

Therefore, in the current phase of the transition path towards electrification, having a range of technological solutions available means respecting and satisfying the different needs of consumers and, at the same time, the environment, considering, for example, that working on replacement of circulation means having more ecological and safer cars on the road ”.

By 2030, Mazda expects a quarter of its cars to be fully electric and all other models will have a different shape of electrification from pure electric, that is, they will be with technologies hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

Mazda MX-30 electric photo

