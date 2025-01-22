Pregnancy and breastfeeding are wonderful and natural stages in a woman’s life, although sometimes they can influence the aesthetics of her body, especially in the abdominal area and breasts. In this episode of Corpore Sano we will focus on the breast, analyzing the changes it experiences during pregnancy and how we can help it recover its previous appearance.

As explained by Dr. Jorge Planas, plastic surgeon and Medical Director of Clínica Planas, changes in the breast during (and after) pregnancy occur mainly for 3 reasons: Weight gain, hormonal changes and breast engorgement. due to breastfeeding.

Breast volume loss following pregnancy and breastfeeding often results in an empty or sagging breast, although each case is unique as each woman is. Depending on the medical diagnosis, cosmetic surgery offers different treatments to improve the appearance of the breast, such as breast augmentation (with prosthesis or with fat), breast lift or the Mia Femtech procedure.