Along with the historic reduction of 4.3% of the world Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020, one of the alarming havoc brought about by the pandemic ―and whose long-term consequences are just beginning to become visible― is the educational gap , which had a more noticeable impact on regions that already had previous socioeconomic and political problems, as in the case of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Specialists predict various consequences that can exceed the cognitive and personal development sphere at different levels for the future adult life of students who studied distance school periods. “Today’s students could lose an average of up to 12% of their future income, derived from the educational delay caused by Covid-19. The cognitive deficit in young children could even represent a loss of 25% of their income when they are adults”, according to the studies carried out on the impact of the pandemic on human capital.

From a global perspective, between March 2020 and March 2022, an average student lost almost a year of face-to-face education due to school closures, a scenario that is even more unfavorable for Latin America and the Caribbean. Meanwhile, prolonged school closures in the region would translate into an average of 1.5 years of learning lost.

To this should be added the fact that for the entire region, enrollment and graduation rates tend to be even lower among men than among women for tertiary education, especially in rural and socioeconomically disadvantaged populations, where they have fewer probability of attending school and in which dropout is explained by an early activation of working life. And it is likely that these rates have been further reduced by the effect of the pandemic.

School in the Las Quebradas community – Siuna, Nicaragua. Photo: Jorge Antonio Bastino.

turn around adversity

In the study that bears the title Two years later. saving a generationprepared by the World Bank and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), points out four essential measures to recover learning in the short term:

– Place educational recovery at the top of the public agenda.

– Reintegrate all boys and girls who have dropped out of school and ensure that they remain in it.

– Recover learning and ensure the socio-emotional well-being of boys and girls.

– Assess, support and train teachers.

In turn, the recovery-learning agenda must prioritize fundamental skills in reading and mathematics, assess the level of learning, and implement large-scale recovery-learning strategies and programs.

These four measures were also part of a regional statement to protect and restore learning which was launched on June 2, 2022 with the support of four presidents of the region.

Youth orchestras from DC and Peñalolén, Chile. Photo: Jessica Belmont.

recover learning

Fortunately, in this story the efforts and examples of joint work changing realities do not stop. It was recently launched with several Latin American governments in a regional event in Colombia The initiative A commitment to action, with the aim of guaranteeing the basic learning of boys and girls, an effort that is added to the regional declaration to protect and recover learning. Good practices for educational recovery that many countries have already been implementing were also shared at that event.

Given this joint effort, Emanuela Di Gropello, an education expert for the World Bank, maintains that the pandemic and its effects may also represent an ideal moment to create a new space, where education in the region not only recovers but can also strengthen.

From this perspective, four challenges can perhaps be highlighted to accelerate learning in the future:

1. Improve readiness to learn. Promote basic reading, writing and mathematics skills before formal schooling, with the aim of increasing the quality of development in initial education.

2. Revise the curriculum to reinforce literacy skills. Fundamental skills must continue to be prioritized in formal education as well. In addition, from preschool to the first grades of primary school, the so-called science of reading has discredited some methods that were used for years and are still used to teach reading. For example, reviewing the global reading and modifying it is essential to eradicate learning poverty in the long term.

3. Improve the quality and effectiveness of teachers. Provide tools that promote learning so that students reach their full potential. Structured and scripted lesson plans are recommended, as well as textbooks and educational resources to enhance instruction.

4. Refocus school management towards the development of basic skills. Some aspects that could guide the refocusing of school management towards learning are: providing technical support to the school management team; implement individualized follow-up and formative evaluation systems; provide basic resources for effective teaching and training programs, and allow some flexibility at the school and district level in order to focus on learning.

Di Gropello is emphatic in the fact that Latin America can take advantage of these opportunities, which complement each other to build better educational systems than before.

The leveling of learning is an urgent challenge, although complex and multifactorial, achievable. In addition to the review of programs, skills and techniques, the implementation of government measures, educational plans and strategies, as well as much more adequate and focused teacher training, permanent monitoring of the health and psychosocial well-being of those involved is necessary to be able to achieve it effectively; with an immediate effect and a long-term vision.