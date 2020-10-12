Through WhatsApp, we stay connected with our friends, family and professionals. On this platform, apart from conversations, we share many important documents, photos and files. Sometimes we share the necessary information with WhatsApp. But many times, that chat gets deleted by mistake by us. In such a situation, we get upset because once the message is deleted, it is very difficult to recover it. But now you do not have to worry, today we will tell you some such tips and tricks by which you can find your deleted chat again. However, you should keep in mind that if you have such an important chat, then you should save it in Google Drive. Now if your chat has been deleted, you can recover it in two ways. First- Recover from Google Drive and second- Local backup. Do you know what both ways are?

Google drive Recover from whatsapp chat

If you have backed up the chat in Google Drive, then you can get the deleted message again. For this, as soon as any necessary message is deleted by mistake, do not operate or update your phone. The first way to get WhatsApp messages again is to uninstall your WhatsApp and install it again. For this, go to your phone’s settings and then apps and delete WhatsApp. Now go to the Play Store and install it again. After that, sign in WhatsApp. When you enter your number and update, you will get a message Restore Backup, after clicking on this tap you will get all the deleted messages again. For this method, it is most important that you keep a backup of your important chat in Google Drive.

Local Backup Recover from whatsapp chat

If your chat is not recovering from Google Drive then you can also take help of local drive or file. The local file of your chat is in the WhatsApp folder created in the phone’s memory. To get the deleted chat from this folder, file manager has to be downloaded in the phone. Now in this, you will see the option of database when you open WhatsApp folder in memory card or internal storage. By clicking on it, you will see a file. Whose name will be msgstore.11.12.11.db.crypt12. You should rename it to msgstore.db.crypt12. Have to do. After that uninstall WhatsApp and install it again. Here too, click on the option of restore chat. This will bring back your old chat.