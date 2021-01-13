Maintain an artisan production with a production adapted to the new times and that takes care of the environment. “They are the same old principles. If we have never polluted, why do it now? ”, Says Carlos Moro, its president. That’s him leitmotif from Bodega Emina, a wine producer that has opted for technology to achieve a more efficient and sustainable production process.

“We have functionalities such as the acquisition of data in real time of the most critical variables, advanced analytics with heat or temporal maps, historical data of any variable and alerts of operation and consumption, among other things”, lists Rubén Arce, technology director of the wineries.

Something that materializes in tangible improvements in your day to day. “It allows us to know if a computer is malfunctioning or if some consumption is too high, for example,” explains María Sevillano, its environmental manager. Information that translates into the possibility of instantly stopping certain processes to review them, thus improving preventive maintenance and avoiding efficiency losses. “We issue an SMS with which we immediately inform the person in charge of the affected task,” adds Arce.

The platform works by means of sensors that collect data from all points of the winery and send it to a central computer that processes it. On a single screen, the consumption of supplies such as water and gas and the optimal power can be monitored at the same time. “If there is a high consumption it helps us detect leaks,” says Sevillano.

The sensors also offer information directly linked to the wine. In the barrel room, for example, they allow to regulate climatic variables such as lighting, temperature and humidity. All this remotely. “At the time of the pandemic there has been no discontinuity in work,” says President Carlos Moro. “We can do this information and these controls from anywhere.” The platform is also adjustable to the needs of the company, which can request the inclusion or modification of the variables to be measured.

The use of this system has resulted in better consumption management and less environmental impact. “In the end, the reduction of consumption implies the reduction of energy costs. A profitable company is a sustainable company ”, concludes Sevillano.

In the video that heads this article, prepared by The Vodafone Observatory of the Company, the managers of Bodegas Emina explain in detail the functionalities and improvements in production that the use of this technological platform has brought them.