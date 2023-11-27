Cases of pneumonia in children are increasing from China, Vietnam and now also France. The 0-2 year age group was especially affected and the person responsible would be mycoplasma pneumoniae, a microorganism already known and very widespread in early childhood that causes respiratory tract infections and which, in this period of the year together with others, is particularly widespread. Although the situation in Italy is currently under control, it is important to recognize the general symptoms of pneumonia in children in time.