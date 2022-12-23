Bronchiolitis is the most widespread serious respiratory infection among children under one year of age and the one that causes the most hospitalizations. Before 12 months of life, 75% of children are infected with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the main virus that causes this disease. It was like that before the pandemic, but this year it is becoming more noticeable: on the one hand, its impact on hospitals had been forgotten after two years of displacement due to the spread of the covid; on the other, it has been more than a month ahead of its normal time and has coincided with a flu epidemic.

At the beginning of this winter, RSV has once again been the main pathogen with which children from zero to four years of age are infected: in the first weeks of November of this year, it caused four times more infections than the influenza virus or the from covid. In Catalonia, of the few places where data can be compared, the incidence of RSV has reached a higher peak of cases this winter than in 2019.

RSV and the other viruses that cause bronchiolitis also affect adults, but they usually remain a simple cold that does not pass through the nose. In babies, the infection can reach the bronchi and bronchioles (in the lower respiratory tract, closest to the lungs) and can develop its worst symptom: respiratory failure.

It is key for parents to recognize when the baby is having difficulty breathing. As seen in this image, it is clearly distinguished from when the baby breathes well: you have to pay attention to its thorax, abdomen and nose.



It is also important to listen to your breathing: when you have bronchiolitis, it is usually accelerated and with slight wheezing, as can be seen in this recording captured by a stethoscope. The sound heard when auscultated is very different a healthy baby.

It is also important to listen to your breathing: when you have bronchiolitis, it is usually accelerated and with slight wheezing, as can be seen in this recording captured by a stethoscope. The sound heard when auscultated is very different a healthy baby.

The first symptoms may resemble those of other viruses: persistent cough, runny nose, sneezing. In any case, it is advisable to keep the child sitting up to help him breathe better (even tilting the crib about 30 degrees at night), practice nasal washings with saline solution, avoid smoky environments and offer more smaller amounts of food, since it may cost you more to eat. See your doctor if you start to have difficulty breathing or, even with mild symptoms, if you have risk factors such as being premature, heart disease, or lung disease.

Why does RSV hit children so hard?

The advance of the virus in babies responds, on the one hand, to the lesser development of their immune systems, which are not yet equipped to defend themselves against RSV. As of early December, the hospitalization rate for this condition for the general population was 6.2 per 100,000 population. Among children from zero to four years old it amounted to 145.



The advance of the virus in babies responds, on the one hand, to the lesser development of their immune systems, which are not yet equipped to defend themselves against RSV. As of early December, the hospitalization rate for this condition for the general population was 6.2 per 100,000 population. Among children from zero to four years old it amounted to 145.

A baby has a smaller and less stable respiratory system than an adult. The pharynx and larynx are shorter, reducing the space between the entrance of air and lungs. They have more glands that produce mucus, which obstructs the airways. The lung weighs less than half that of an adult but works a lot: a healthy baby breathes between 20 and 40 times per minute. The diameter of the trachea is half that of an adult, the same diameter as a sewing needle. The trachea and bronchi are shorter and of smaller caliber. The bronchus is flimsier and facilitates collapse.

Without antibodies to fight it, the infection also reaches much deeper respiratory tracts than those of an adult: everything spreads very easily to the lower airways, which, congested by mucus and inflammation, complicate the passage of air. In the case of children under one month, the risk is greater: “They not only have respiratory distress: they can apnea. They stop breathing ”, warns Mirella Gaboli, from the Spanish Society of Pediatric Pneumology.

How is it contagious?

RSV is transmitted in droplets produced by an infected person when sneezing or coughing and survives for several hours on hard surfaces, such as tables and wooden or plastic toys. By their nature, the little ones interact, put objects in their mouths and do not keep their distance: when they come together in the same closed place, it is very easy for viruses and bacteria to be transmitted. To their regret, nurseries thus become a perfect setting for the spread of the disease.



RSV is transmitted in droplets produced by an infected person when sneezing or coughing and survives for several hours on hard surfaces, such as tables and wooden or plastic toys. By their nature, the little ones interact, put objects in their mouths and do not keep their distance: when they come together in the same closed place, it is very easy for viruses and bacteria to be transmitted. To their regret, nurseries thus become a perfect setting for the spread of the disease.

Contagion risks in a nursery or child care area: Children share the same space for hours and exchange objects, which facilitates the transmission of the virus. The reflex movement of taking hands and objects to the mouth is the main risk of contagion. The objects that enter contact with mucous membranes are shared, multiplying the contagion risks. Small children cannot wear masks. The cough and sneezes generate droplets that transmit the virus through the air. According to the regulations, each child must have at least 2m² of space, but in practice, it is impossible to guarantee that they maintain the distance. The little ventilation and the small spaces make it easy for the virus to remain in the air.

As Cristina Calvo Rey, from the Spanish Association of Pediatrics, recalls, “infants can never wear masks, which could protect them, and they are infected even before they have started to have symptoms.” The normal thing is that a couple of days before starting with a cough and runny nose they can already be contagious, and they continue to do so for three to eight more days.

For this reason, hand hygiene, frequent ventilation of the rooms and avoiding close contact would be the other prevention measures proposed by the experts. But in a classroom where there is typically only one adult managing six to eight young children, they are especially difficult to apply.

Outside of educational centers, contagion is usually fostered by contacts with older siblings or other adults at family gatherings. The Spanish Society of Pediatric Pulmonology recommends avoiding visits to children under three months of age if any type of symptom occurs and, in the event that there may be a contagion at home, wearing a mask and washing hands before touching the baby.

