Bronchiolitis is the most widespread serious respiratory infection among children under one year of age and the one that causes the most hospitalizations. Before 12 months of life, 75% of children are infected with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the main virus that causes this disease. It was like that before the pandemic, but this year it is becoming more noticeable: on the one hand, its impact on hospitals had been forgotten after two years of displacement due to the spread of the covid; on the other, it has been more than a month ahead of its normal time and has coincided with a flu epidemic.
At the beginning of this winter, RSV has once again been the main pathogen with which children from zero to four years of age are infected: in the first weeks of November of this year, it caused four times more infections than the influenza virus or the from covid. In Catalonia, of the few places where data can be compared, the incidence of RSV has reached a higher peak of cases this winter than in 2019.
RSV and the other viruses that cause bronchiolitis also affect adults, but they usually remain a simple cold that does not pass through the nose. In babies, the infection can reach the bronchi and bronchioles (in the lower respiratory tract, closest to the lungs) and can develop its worst symptom: respiratory failure.
It is key for parents to recognize when the baby is having difficulty breathing. As seen in this image, it is clearly distinguished from when the baby breathes well: you have to pay attention to its thorax, abdomen and nose.
It is also important to listen to your breathing: when you have bronchiolitis, it is usually accelerated and with slight wheezing, as can be seen in this recording captured by a stethoscope. The sound heard when auscultated is very different a healthy baby.
The first symptoms may resemble those of other viruses: persistent cough, runny nose, sneezing. In any case, it is advisable to keep the child sitting up to help him breathe better (even tilting the crib about 30 degrees at night), practice nasal washings with saline solution, avoid smoky environments and offer more smaller amounts of food, since it may cost you more to eat. See your doctor if you start to have difficulty breathing or, even with mild symptoms, if you have risk factors such as being premature, heart disease, or lung disease.
Why does RSV hit children so hard?
The advance of the virus in babies responds, on the one hand, to the lesser development of their immune systems, which are not yet equipped to defend themselves against RSV. As of early December, the hospitalization rate for this condition for the general population was 6.2 per 100,000 population. Among children from zero to four years old it amounted to 145.
Without antibodies to fight it, the infection also reaches much deeper respiratory tracts than those of an adult: everything spreads very easily to the lower airways, which, congested by mucus and inflammation, complicate the passage of air. In the case of children under one month, the risk is greater: “They not only have respiratory distress: they can apnea. They stop breathing ”, warns Mirella Gaboli, from the Spanish Society of Pediatric Pneumology.
How is it contagious?
RSV is transmitted in droplets produced by an infected person when sneezing or coughing and survives for several hours on hard surfaces, such as tables and wooden or plastic toys. By their nature, the little ones interact, put objects in their mouths and do not keep their distance: when they come together in the same closed place, it is very easy for viruses and bacteria to be transmitted. To their regret, nurseries thus become a perfect setting for the spread of the disease.
As Cristina Calvo Rey, from the Spanish Association of Pediatrics, recalls, “infants can never wear masks, which could protect them, and they are infected even before they have started to have symptoms.” The normal thing is that a couple of days before starting with a cough and runny nose they can already be contagious, and they continue to do so for three to eight more days.
For this reason, hand hygiene, frequent ventilation of the rooms and avoiding close contact would be the other prevention measures proposed by the experts. But in a classroom where there is typically only one adult managing six to eight young children, they are especially difficult to apply.
Outside of educational centers, contagion is usually fostered by contacts with older siblings or other adults at family gatherings. The Spanish Society of Pediatric Pulmonology recommends avoiding visits to children under three months of age if any type of symptom occurs and, in the event that there may be a contagion at home, wearing a mask and washing hands before touching the baby.
