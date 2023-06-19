Home page World

With education, an initiative of the German Heart Foundation wants to ensure that relatives of victims of sudden cardiac death recognize alarm signs in their own bodies at an early stage.

Munich/Frankfurt – 65,000 Germans die of sudden cardiac death every year. Their relatives are often also at risk – without knowing it. An initiative of the German Heart Foundation wants to change that in order to save lives. Because in the families affected, alarm signals are often not recognized. Hearts with hereditary diseases can often be protected with simple measures.

Sudden cardiac death: Relatively young people often fall victim to it

It is also called the dead-second. “Statistically, there are 178 deaths per day and the number of unreported cases is high,” says Professor Thomas Voigtländer, Chairman of the German Heart Foundation. “Sudden cardiac death is the most common cause of death outside of hospitals,” he emphasizes. The problem for the cardiologists: the dead are often not autopsied. Inherited heart diseases often go undetected. To the detriment of family members. Because if there is a hereditary heart disease, then they carry a 50 percent risk of being affected and of suffering sudden cardiac death.

Incidentally, this sudden death does not only affect older people: in around 40 percent of cases, relatively young people between the ages of 15 and 65 die. “Many do not know that young people can also be victims,” ​​regrets the molecular biologist Prof. Silke Kauferstein. She heads the Center for Sudden Cardiac Death at the Institute for Forensic Medicine at the University Hospital in Frankfurt am Main. She explains: Causes of cardiac death at a young age are, in addition to congenital heart defects, changes in the coronary arteries (coronary anomalies), inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis), and above all genetic heart diseases.

Hereditary heart diseases are often little known in the population

“Unfortunately, however, many hereditary heart diseases are far less well known in the population than, for example, the much rarer metabolic defect cystic fibrosis,” says Kauferstein. The long QT syndrome, in which the transmission of impulses in the heart is disturbed, occurs twice as often as cystic fibrosis. One in 2000 people suffers from long QT syndrome, which can lead to dangerous cardiac arrhythmia due to the slowed transmission of impulses. Kauferstein has made it his life’s work to explain this: “Hereditary heart defects do not have to lead to death.” The heart diseases often progress for a long time without any clear symptoms. But that makes it all the more important to inform the population about the alarm signals. “These are, for example, unclear fainting spells. Such warning signals are often not recognized.”

Sudden cardiac death is when a person dies within an hour of the first symptoms, explains Professor Thomas Voigtländer. If death went unattended, sudden cardiac death is defined as someone who was seen alive 24 hours before death and had no other non-cardiac disease. (Susan Sasse)

The alarm signals Fainting spells and brief loss of consciousness (called syncope). These often occur with special triggers such as stress, a shrill alarm clock or physical exertion. Seizures without clear pathological EEG findings. Sudden unexplained deaths in the family at a young age. Alarm signals are also sudden deaths in the water or unexplained car accidents. Even if there is a known epilepsy, this does not have to be the cause – still think of sudden cardiac death. Heart failure or the need for a pacemaker before the age of 50.

Recognizing danger before sudden cardiac death: more information

on the Internet about the initiative “Together against sudden cardiac death”: https://herzstiftung.de/junge-herzen-retten

Athletes are also affected: preventive sports medical examinations reduce the risk

Athletes are also affected, amateurs more often than professionals. nevertheless, it happens again and again in front of the cameras that the heart of a professional athlete suddenly stops. For example, on June 21, 2021, when Christian Eriksen collapsed during the EURO 2020 group match between Denmark and Finland. An immediate cardiac massage, coupled with other measures, saved his life.

Other players weren’t so lucky and died. The professionals are much better monitored than the amateur athletes, says Professor Tim Meyer, chief medical officer of the German Football Association and UEFA. He advises preventive cardiac examinations for amateur athletes. “Particularly in older recreational athletes and those returning to the sport, unusually high stress intensities increase the risk of sudden cardiac death,” he says. In Italy, where all amateur athletes who compete are screened, this has significantly reduced the number of sudden cardiac deaths.