In recent years, the tendency to pay exorbitant amounts for coins and bills with some particularity has grown without any control, which is why in this note we will tell you how to recognize the 20 Mexican pesos coin that has come to be worth up to 850 thousand pesos.

As previously mentioned, in recent years the fever for buying and selling coins and banknotes has been increasing uncontrollably, hence serious organizations, such as the Numismatic Society of Mexicohas made a call to avoid falling into fraud when buying exotic specimens.

Under this framework, said organization has asked citizens to seek expert advice before launching themselves to pay up to 850,000 pesos that some sellers ask for a 20-peso coin.

It is worth mentioning, first of all, that Banco de México (Banxico) has recently announced that it will no longer issue 20-peso bills, at the same time it has indicated that it will continue printing 20-peso commemorative coins.

These coins, which can be exchanged in commercial transactions for their minting value, are also often kept by some people in order to sell them over time at exorbitant valuesas is the case with the currency for which they ask for up to 850 thousand pesos.

Although it is true that there are pieces of any value that can seriously be offered for just 850,000 pesos or more, the truth is that the 20-peso coin that the seller uploaded to Mercado Libre does not meet any characteristic that justifies the offer it at such a high cost, then does not have the conditions such as age, family, release date, rarity or scarcity.

Identify the 20-peso coin that sells for 850,000 pesos

According to what can be seen in the image and the specifications indicated by the seller in Mercado Libre, the 20-peso coin that is sold for 850,000 pesos was launched just last August 8 of the current year.

We recommend you read:

That’s it bimetallic and belongs to the C family. Furthermore, it is Commemorative of the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites in the Mexican Republic. In the front and center of the 20 peso coin of 850 thousand pesos has an image of a family belonging to the pacifist and trinitarian branch of the Anabaptist Christian movement, while in the lower part it shows a train and to the right a plowed field.

They sell for up to 850,000 pesos a 20-peso commemorative coin/Photo: screenshot

For its part, in the upper part is the latent image composed of a 20 and to the left the legend “Pioneer Community”. At the same time, in the exergue it has the denomination 20$ with the years 1922 and 2022. In addition, in the upper contour it shows the text “One hundred years of the arrival of the Mennonites in Mexico”.

Added to the above, the 20 Mexican pesos piece is decagonal, 30 millimeters in diameter and weighs 12.67 grams, as well as with a discontinuous fluted edge and a peripheral ring of bronze and aluminum alloy, with a silver nickel silver center.