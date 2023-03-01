In recent months one of the new 20 peso billshas become a true museum piece for collectors, as it has a series of characteristics that make it worth more than 3 million pesos.

Although there are several objects related to numismatics that have become a trend on social networks, especially due to printing errors that make them striking and interesting objects and people pay any amount of money for them.

This is how this 20-peso bill has a series of curiosities for which collectors are willing to pay a large amount of money, so pay close attention to recognize it.

Why is a 20 pesos bill worth 3 million?

Starting from when this 20-peso bill will cease to be in circulation, according to what was indicated by the Bank of Mexico, these peculiar copies have other characteristics, although according to specialized houses, they do not exceed six figures.

However, it does not exempt the fact that there are some copies that are sold at really important prices on specialized platforms, which have become experts in this type of sales.

The edition that was presented in September 2021 is one of the most striking since it is the commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Mexico, so it was expected that more than one person would want to have it in their ranks.

The owner establishes that the 20-peso bill has a page that begins with the letters AA and has a good number of zeros, which comes from the fact that it was one of the first to be issued and, therefore, its circulation to the public was null.

Other of its characteristics stem from the fact that on its obverse appears the Flag of the Trigarante Armywhile on the back you can see the Sian Kaan Biosphere Reserve.