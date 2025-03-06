Economic violence leaves no visible traces in the body, but it is one of the most insidious forms of abuse. The control of economic resources is used as a means to exercise power within a relationship and manifests itself in different ways, some of them more evident than others. Being aware of the first signals is the best way to act on time and prevent aggressions.

Not having your own bank account is a risk

“If you do not have a bank account you are already at a high level of vulnerability to economic violence,” explains Annalisa Monfreda, author of the book QUALI SOLDI FANNO congratulations? (What does money do for happiness?) and Rame co -founder, a platform that helps people manage their finances to achieve their economic fullness.

According to UN information informationthe gender gap in the ownership of bank accounts was reduced in 2021 after years of stagnation; nevertheless, The percentage of bank -owned men is higher, with 78%, compared to 74% of women. In this context, any dispute can put women in financial difficulties. If the person has no property on the account, another can use money as an instrument of power.

Monetize domestic work

The second level of vulnerability is the lack of labor instruments. The woman can have a personal savings account, but if she does not perceive a salary, she continues to depend economically on her partner. The data speak for themselves: The gender gap in labor participation is maintained at 30% since 1990, with 80% of men compared to 50% of women. In 2022, the labor participation rate of women between 25 and 54 years was 61.4% compared to 90.6% of men.

“It is a very delicate issue, many of these women work because they take care of home and children. However, if they decided to devote themselves to domestic work by their own choice, they should have remuneration,” says Monfreda. This aspect is still a taboo today; The couple who wants to avoid economic violence must make these decisions consciously.

Not having income also means not having quotes

Not having their own income places women in a situation of dependency in the future. A discontinuous trajectory at work due to family care, which culturally continues to fall on women’s shoulders, translates into a gender gap in pensions. “For example, If you work in the family business, it is crucial to have your own salary, especially to have old -age contributions. The complementary pension must be paid on time, “adds the co -founder of Rame. It is often not known what a” fair “figure would be for domestic work.

The first signal that identifies economic violence is control

The couple begins to ask for receiptsto look at the bank history, constantly challenge the decisions made by the couple. There is also an attempt to demotivate a possible return to work after the children have grown. “Women often say that, after having communicated their desire to return to work, there is resistance from their partner, with phrases such as: ‘If they are going to pay you so little, better stay at home and save,'” says Monfreda. These are also forms of violence, because they seek to devalue personal and professional growth.

In many cases, the “information asymmetry” is exploited, Taking advantage of the cultural disinterest of some women for money, their partners can use them to extract tax benefits. In such a scenario, total awareness is recommended by the signer, as in the case of a property deed or a loan.

Support tools for economic independence

According to the author, women who come to denounce economic violence do so because they can no longer access their bank account, that is, when financial aggression is well founded. Nevertheless, There are tools to achieve economic independence: for example, to go to anti -reliance centers, recognized by local regions and services. There is also legal assistance, which allows victims not to pay the fees of a lawyer for civil and criminal matters.

Money management and financial education are a key step to affirm independence itself. Monfreda recommends monitoring income and expenses, especially to launch an analysis of individual expenses, to understand if some of them respond to a social dictation: “We have to understand what we really need to live well, what expenses we want to protect, and see if we win enough. If the answer is affirmative, we can consider allocating the savings to a pension fund.”

Article published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.