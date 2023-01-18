Of Antonella Sparvoli

Occupational exposure to allergenic substances is frequent but the signs are often neglected for a long time, with the risk of making other pre-existing conditions worse

Exposure to allergenic or irritating substances during work activity is a frequent occurrence, which it can give rise to various allergic pathologies, from rhinitis to contact dermatitis up to the most insidious asthma. Not to mention that occupational exposure can aggravate pre-existing allergic conditions. Shame about that often the worker tends to overlook possible warnings, with the risk of worsening his condition. Not only that, sometimes it can be complex to trace the origin of the allergic pathology.

Occupational medicine Precisely for this reason, since the end of the 70s i have been created hospital departments of occupational medicine where there is the possibility of recreating the worker's exposure conditions and carrying out provocation tests or creating customized diagnostic kits. Part of allergy diagnostics was born in occupational medicine because there was a need not only to diagnose an allergic disease but also to clearly understand its origin, points out Professor Paul Mascagnidirector of the Complex Operational Unit of Occupational Medicine of the Desio Asst-Brianza hospital, a structure that has clinics specifically dedicated to allergic pathologies both of the worker and of the general population and member of the Aifa technical table for the preparation of allergy tests in the laboratory with substances from work or the living environment.

Asthma Among the allergic pathologies that can arise in the workplace

occupational asthma is the best known. It is estimated that approx 15 percent of all cases of asthma has its origin in the world of work. Very frequent today that of baker, associated with the inhalation of cereal flours. These flours, together with other allergens that come from the plant and animal worlds, are a frequent cause of respiratory allergies which can then evolve into asthma – explains the expert -. In these cases, a timely diagnosis is very important because with targeted therapies it is possible to stop the allergic march, or rather this evolution of allergic manifestations in serious forms.

I work with chemicals Respiratory allergic manifestations more complexdue to the difficulties that may arise in framing them, are for those that arise in those who work with chemical agents, as happens, for example, in some sectors such as painting, the production of padded and foamed products or in hairdressing salons. The peculiarity of these allergic pathologies they are often due to substances with a low molecular weight, with a strong sensitizing power, for which specific tests are not available on the market. Precisely for this reason, to arrive at a diagnosis, we had to build in our laboratories test kit for allergens. Furthermore, in selected cases, we have the possibility of performing the specific bronchoprovocation test, carried out in a closed cabin with known volumetry where the patient inhales the substance that is held responsible for his symptoms in the workplace, the main method for a precise diagnosis. explains Mascagni.

Dermatitis Another group of pathologies of an allergic nature that can arise in the workplace is represented by occupational dermatitis. These include, for example, contact dermatitis which are observed above all among the cement workers, hairdressers, metalworkers in the mechanical and metalworking sectors as well as dentists for the use of resins. An early diagnosis is very important because it can prevent the dermatitis, perhaps only irritating at first, from evolving into allergic eczema because the damaged skin has allowed the penetration of the allergens and sensitization reports Mascagni.

Diagnosis If allergic contact dermatitis is suspected, the so-called should be performed patch test with patches containing allergenic substances applied to the back for several days to highlight the allergen involved. There are no commercial tests available for all new substances that the world of work introduces. For this reason, in some cases we are forced to carry out the allergy tests we need in our laboratories – he points out Sarah Capriata, allergist and immunologist at the Occupational Medicine of the Desio hospital —. The positive note however is that the allergic patient, once taken care of by our clinics, comes out with a diagnosis, being able to undergo several tests, both dermatological and respiratory diagnostics, managed in the ward by a team of specialist doctors.

Remedies After a precise diagnosis, it is possible to start fighting the allergen involved with different strategies depending on the type of allergic form. In general avoiding or reducing exposure to the offending substance is the oldest and most valid strategybut not always feasible. In some selected cases, the t



eraphyposensitizers, such as the vaccine for flour allergies. Very promising also appear to be biological drugs, which can now be used in the treatment of asthma, urticaria and atopic dermatitis.