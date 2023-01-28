Unlike standard tyres, ‘winter certified’ tires use rubber compounds that maintain performance in low temperature conditions and have a tread pattern that allows

improve traction and grip on slippery surfaces. These are a legal alternative to the use of chains, recognized by traffic control authorities, and increase safety in low temperatures.

winter certified tires They are distinguished by the marking ‘M+S’-‘Mud and Snow’ (mud and snow)- and the 3PMSF pictogram engraved on the sides-. It is this last marking that guarantees that the tire has undergone an approval process according to the ETRTO (European Tire Run Technical Organization) certification method, in which the tire’s performance in winter conditions is tested. To be approved as a winter tire, certain minimum performance levels defined by the regulations must be exceeded,

It is the design of the drawing that facilitates the evacuation of water, and its compound, with a predominance of silica, responds better to lowering temperatures. In fact, the rubber does not harden like conventional tires. In addition, some blades on its studs improve grip on snow and its more elastic flanks allow a greater contact surface with the ground.

Compared to mixed or summer tires, when the temperature drops below 7ºC, on wet, icy, muddy or snowy roads, even when dry, these tires offer surprising grip. Thus, they guarantee reliability in low grip conditions: traction capacity, control in all circumstances and the possibility of stopping safely.

For these reasons, this ‘footwear’ can legally replace chains in snowy or icy conditions. In fact, point out that in sections of the AP-67 (León-Asturias) and A-66 (Palencia-Cantabria), for example, it is prohibited -in red traffic level- to use chains, and only the use of tires is authorized of winter.

Likewise, winter tires are 10% more expensive and, except in some exceptional cases, they are only recommended between October and March since when temperatures rise they lose their effectiveness and suffer more wear, in addition to offering greater rolling resistance, which It is reflected in consumption.

Popularity



Winter tires are increasingly popular in Europe, where they account for more than 30% of total sales. In Spain, however, this figure barely represents 3% of the total, despite the fact that its use is legitimized by law, and that in many regions of the Iberian Peninsula there are climatological and orographic conditions that make it advisable to use it. use of winter tires to improve safety. Especially when the tire is behind 30% of mechanical incidents in winter. The main reason for this situation is the lack of knowledge of the real performance of winter tires by the consumer, who continues to associate these tires with a use only for snowy roads.

In addition, unlike other European countries, the current policy on road safety in Spain does not contemplate specific regulations for winter conditions, although the Traffic authorities already include the recommendation to use winter tires, when until now only chains were proposed as a solution. of emergency.

frequent doubts



They are more expensive than conventional ones, between 2 and 5% more, given the advantages and safety that they provide in cold conditions and with little adherence.

The cost of replacing summer tires with winter ones and vice versa is in the assembly, and involves a price of no more than 70 euros.

Although it may not seem like it due to the greater poise, the increase in consumption is practically negligible compared to a conventional tire.

Tire manufacturers already have almost the same measurements in winter tires as in summer tires, for any type of car.