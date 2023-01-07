A person looking at products in Wallapop, the ‘online’ store to sell and buy second-hand products. / abc

The online second-hand market is growing. And an example of this is the latest movement by Inditex, which has launched, on a trial basis, a platform in the United Kingdom to resell Zara garments. The giant joins applications such as Wallapop, Vinted or Ebay that have spent years betting on more responsible consumption. And it is that finding products at cheaper prices becomes a very satisfactory advantage. In addition, thanks to the internet, second-hand stores offer more facilities. However, this exchange between individuals has its risks and becomes the perfect space for scammers.

The Internet User Safety Office warns that you have to be especially careful with online purchases through second-hand stores, since behind juicy offers there may be a cybercriminal trying to deceive you. They can not only trick you into spoofing the website with malicious links. In the case of second-hand stores, it is also common for the cybercriminal to post false offers within the original website and manipulate a user by gaining their trust to obtain confidential information or benefits from it. And this makes the recovery of the money impossible because, as the OSI explains, it is a voluntary transaction.

How to spot a fake seller and avoid being scammed



The Internet User Security Office gives a series of tips to detect a fake seller and avoid falling for the scam based on a real case. This example shows the techniques of cybercriminals within second-hand platforms.

– The main recommendation, which can be applied to any ‘online’ management, is to stay alert to any suspicious publication within web pages or applications.

– Find out about the different trading platforms and check that it really is a safe environment in which your data will be processed correctly.

– Be wary of those profiles with few ratings, recently created and in which it is difficult to identify the natural person behind it because it does not include a photo.

– Be suspicious of bargains and offers with striking prices that quickly attract your attention and doubt their veracity until you verify if the product really exists.

– Always request shipping receipts and keep up to date with order tracking updates.

– Always use an intermediary application to carry out the transaction and do not make bank transfers directly from your bank account. In this case, the money is retained without reaching the seller until receipt of the shipment is confirmed, thus providing an additional level of security.

– Do not access links provided by the seller, which can redirect to fictitious websites impersonating official pages, providing them with your personal data and credentials, since it is most likely that it is a fake seller.

– Observe the behavior of the seller, identifying possible urgent behaviors or insistence on the payment of the products.