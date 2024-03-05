To date, the Ministry of Welfare has different social programs in support of people who belong to social, economic and age groups considered vulnerable or unprotected, one of these being Young People Building the Future.

In short, the Youth Building the Future social program aims to help young people who do not study or work to learn different trades or work activities in businesses and companies in the Mexican national territorythis with the objective that they can join the labor market of the Mexican formal sector.

Through Youth Building the Future, People between 18 and 29 years of age receive 7,572 pesos directly per monthcoupled with the fact that they have social insurance from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

In this way, in order to be part of Young People Building the Future, according to the official website of the Wellbeing Programs, the young person must comply with the following requirements and criteria:

*Be between 18 and 29 years old at the time of applying for the training activity.

*Under oath of truth, declare that you are not working or studying at the time of registering for the Program.

*Current official identification.

*CURP.

*Proof of address (electricity, water, property or telephone) no older than 3 months after being issued.

How to receive the 7,572 that Bienestar deposits per month to almost all people?/Photo: Freepik

*Register in the Digital Platform on your own or with the assistance of personnel authorized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (STPS), providing the information required in the registration form.

*Photograph of the young person registered with their face uncovered, without edits or modifications, holding the registration form provided by the Program.

*Accept the terms of the commitment letter where you agree to comply with the Operating Rules and other provisions that apply to you as a participant in the Program.

*Authorize the use of your personal data to the STPS, in accordance with current regulations on the matter.

How to receive the 7,572 that Bienestar deposits per month to almost everyone?/Photo: Pixabay

*Foreigners must present the current official document that proves their legal stay in the country issued by the corresponding immigration authorities.

Meanwhile, to register and be a beneficiary of Young People Building the Future, the interested person You must register on the digital platform enabled for this federal social program by the Ministry of Welfare on the dates and times indicated by the authorities..