WhatsApp has allowed us to be constantly connected to our friends, family or co -workers, however, there are times for the reason we do not want to answer, but we are interested in what they have told us.

Here users have two options. On the one hand is the one to open the chat of the conversation, read the message and leave the other person read, something little recommended because it is very likely that the other person gets angry because you are online, you have read the message and you have not answered.

But the truth is that WhatsApp is full of functions and tricks, and it is precisely one that is very simple to apply and It can get you more than a hurry. This is the WhatsApp widget tool. A widget is a miniiaplication or program that serve as tools for expedite and facilitate access to certain functions of different applications And in the case of WhatsApp this widget allows you Have quick access to the messages you receive, that if you can not answer them, just read them.

How to activate WhatsApp widget

The first thing you have to do is have the latest available update of the app, once you have secured this, the following will be Find a hole on any of your starting screens of your mobile and click on them.

At that time you will open a Menu with several options, But you have to look for the section of Widgets And once here go to find the WhatsAppalthough there are many others.

When you have selected the WhatsApp option in the chosen space, a Box with the messaging app symbol. And from that moment, Every time you receive a whatsapp will appear there, So you can read it without appearing online and without anyone knowing that you have read it.

The only inconvenience of this trick is that the widget It only admits and shows a maximum of six alerts simultaneouslyso if for anything you exceed this number you will not be able to read the messages.